NovaLink Expands Manufacturing Operations With New Saltillo Factory

/EIN News/ -- BROWNSVILLE, Texas, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NovaLink, a nearshore manufacturing company headquartered in Brownsville, Texas, is expanding its operations with a 78,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Saltillo, Mexico.

"It is with great pride and gratitude that I can announce the opening of NovaLink's newest operation in Mexico. By building this facility, NovaLink is advancing its long-term strategy of expanding geographically and offering a wider range of services to its current and potential customers," said Jason Wolfe, President and CEO of NovaLink.

"The new Saltillo campus was made possible at this time due to NovaLink's long-term working partnership with The Nordic Group/Seats, Inc. (Seats), who will be our anchor client," Wolfe continued. "NovaLink and Seats began working together in 2017 when Seats was looking to establish a secondary manufacturing location for their own operation in Saltillo.

"This significant milestone is made possible through the confidence and trust of our partner, Seats Incorporated and the committed team members at both Seats and NovaLink. The owners and managers at Seats see the vision of a new NovaLink campus in Saltillo as beneficial to both companies. Our partnership enables NovaLink to assume the Saltillo operations that Seats opened in 2001.

"The mission of NovaLink in Saltillo is to expand our presence there by acquiring new clients and/or absorbing other local operations. I want to thank all NovaLink's production operators, supervisors, mechanics, security guards, managers, and all other team members that have worked hard to earn the trust and confidence of Seats and our other partners throughout the past 30+ years.

"For more information about NovaLink's manufacturing and other value-added services, please contact NovaLink's Business Development team by visiting our website at https://novalinkmx.com. Our manufacturing model extends further than the standard shelter manufacturing concept that you may be familiar with or have read about. Our executive management team members all come from manufacturing backgrounds and understand the concepts needed to manage a joint operation with you in Mexico.

"Under our Mexico Maquiladora permit, we handle all aspects of Mexico, including the actual production oversight if necessary. Our managers hold advanced degrees in their fields, making us a full-service partner."

About NovaLink

NovaLink is a best-in-class outsourcing solution for domestic and international manufacturers seeking to relocate or initiate operations in a low-cost labor environment with proximity to the U.S. Manufacturing in Mexico for over 30 years, NovaLink has facilities in the border cities of Brownsville, Texas; Matamoros, Mexico; and in the city of Saltillo, Mexico.

For more information on NovaLink, please visit their website: https://novalinkmx.com.

