Fairmont Senior Living of Westlake Is an Assisted Living Community Near Olmsted & North Ridgeville, OH
We take pride in being a reputable assisted living facility close to Olmsted and North Ridgeville, Ohio, at Fairmont Senior Living of Westlake.WESTLAKE, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fairmont Senior Living of Westlake is pleased to be a dependable assisted living community near Olmsted and North Ridgeville, OH, providing seniors with an active, independent lifestyle while accessing 24/7 nursing care and assistance when required. The community offers assisted living and memory care services tailored to each resident’s individual needs.
Fairmont Senior Living of Westlake, works with families to determine if the assisted living community is the best solution for an aging loved one. Many seniors prefer to age in place, retaining their independence and living their senior years how they see fit. When seniors require assistance to remain safe and healthy, a senior living environment near Olmsted and North Ridgeville, OH is perfect for ensuring independence in a private apartment while having help nearby if required.
Fairmont Senior Living of Westlake makes it easy for seniors to live independently and remain engaged to improve their health and quality of life. The community features everything seniors need, including dining options, a barbershop and salon, beautiful outdoor spaces and a courtyard, a calendar filled with activities, and more.
Anyone interested in learning about life at the assisted living community near Olmsted and North Ridgeville, OH can find out more by visiting the Fairmont Senior Living of Westlake website or calling 1-440-808-0074.
About Fairmont Senior Living of Westlake: Fairmont Senior Living of Westlake is an assisted living and memory care community in Westlake, OH designed to help seniors live an independent lifestyle with 24/7 access to nursing care and assistance when required. The comfortable apartments allow seniors to live how they want, with amenities and activities to keep them active and engaged. The helpful, attentive staff provides personalized care plans to meet each resident’s needs.
Company: Fairmont Senior Living of Westlake
Address: 27819 Center Ridge Road
City: Westlake
State: OH
Zip code: 44145
Telephone number: 1-440-808-0074
Email address: info@fairmontwestlake.com
Russell Elmore
Fairmont Senior Living of Westlake
+1 (440) 808-0074
info@fairmontwestlake.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook