Mobile marketing market Share and Size is Projected to Reach USD 357.40 Billion at CAGR 23.6% by 2028
Mobile marketing market Size – USD 66.07 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 23.6%, Market Trends
The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Mobile marketing market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status.
Mobile Marketing Market By Component (Services, Solutions), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By Solutions (QR Codes, SMS, MMS, Mobile Web, Push Notifications, In-App Messages, Location Based Marketing, Others), By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2028
Key Highlights in Report
Solution segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly steady CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for mobile marketing solutions such as QR codes, SMS, MMS, mobile web, push notifications, in-app messages, location-based marketing, and others is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.
The large enterprise segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to rising adoption mobile marketing among large enterprises as a strategy to reach potential of a larger audience while also increasing brand value.
Increasing number of mobile phone users using mobile search engines frequently is expected to drive revenue growth of the mobile web segment, which is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global mobile marketing market during the forecast period.
Key Players Included in this report are:
Google LLC
Inmobi Technology Services Private Limited
International Business Machines Corporation
Marketo, Inc.
Amobee, Inc. (Singapore Telecommunications Limited)
Oracle Corporation
Salesforce.com, Inc.
Chartboost Inc.
Microsoft Corporation
Twitter Inc.
Market Segmentation Analysis
Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Mobile marketing market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Mobile marketing market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.
Regional Outlook
We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Mobile marketing market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.
Key Reasons to Purchase Mobile marketing market Report
The reader will be in a position to comprehend and react to marketing strategies like using strengths and conducting a SWOT analysis.
The research looks into the dynamics of the target market and how the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has affected it.
Emergen Research has segmented the global mobile marketing market on the basis of component, organization size, solution, end-use, and region:
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Services
Solutions
Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
QR Codes
SMS
MMS
Mobile Web
Push Notifications
In-App Messages
Location Based Marketing
Others
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Media & Entertainment
Retail
Automotive
IT & Telecom
Healthcare
BFSI
Travel & Tourism
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of MEA
