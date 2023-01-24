Mobile marketing market Share and Size is Projected to Reach USD 357.40 Billion at CAGR 23.6% by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Mobile marketing market Size – USD 66.07 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 23.6%, Market Trends

Mobile marketing market Size – USD 66.07 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 23.6%, Market Trends” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Mobile marketing market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that leads the market growth.

Mobile Marketing Market By Component (Services, Solutions), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By Solutions (QR Codes, SMS, MMS, Mobile Web, Push Notifications, In-App Messages, Location Based Marketing, Others), By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2028

Key Highlights in Report

Solution segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly steady CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for mobile marketing solutions such as QR codes, SMS, MMS, mobile web, push notifications, in-app messages, location-based marketing, and others is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

The large enterprise segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to rising adoption mobile marketing among large enterprises as a strategy to reach potential of a larger audience while also increasing brand value.

Increasing number of mobile phone users using mobile search engines frequently is expected to drive revenue growth of the mobile web segment, which is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global mobile marketing market during the forecast period.

Key Players Included in this report are:

Google LLC

Inmobi Technology Services Private Limited

International Business Machines Corporation

Marketo, Inc.

Amobee, Inc. (Singapore Telecommunications Limited)

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce.com, Inc.

Chartboost Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Twitter Inc.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Mobile marketing market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Mobile marketing market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Mobile marketing market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

Key Reasons to Purchase Mobile marketing market Report

The reader will be in a position to comprehend and react to marketing strategies like using strengths and conducting a SWOT analysis.

The research looks into the dynamics of the target market and how the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has affected it.

Emergen Research has segmented the global mobile marketing market on the basis of component, organization size, solution, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solutions

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

QR Codes

SMS

MMS

Mobile Web

Push Notifications

In-App Messages

Location Based Marketing

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Automotive

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

BFSI

Travel & Tourism

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

