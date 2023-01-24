India Automotive Plastics Market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 9.7% to reach revenue of US$ 4.51 Bn by 2032-end

India Automotive Plastics Market

India Market Study on Automotive Plastics: North Indian Region to Account for Leading Market Share

The Indian market for automotive plastics was valued at US$ 1.64 billion at the end of 2021. The India automotive plastics market is estimated to reach a 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟒.𝟓𝟏 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. From 2022 to 2032, the India Automotive Plastics Market 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟗.𝟕%.

India Automotive Plastics Market is a rapidly expanding segment of India's economy and forms an important part of India's manufacturing sector. India has been playing a major role in the global automotive plastics market for several years, as India is considered to be one of the most viable automotive plastic manufacturing destinations in the world.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬-

• 𝐁𝐀𝐒𝐅 𝐒𝐄

• 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝.

• 𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩

• 𝐃𝐮𝐏𝐨𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐞 𝐍𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

• 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐚 𝐏𝐯𝐭. 𝐋𝐭𝐝

• 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐯𝐚𝐲 𝐒𝐀

• 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐨𝐰 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲

• 𝐋𝐆 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦 𝐋𝐭𝐝

• 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐏𝐯𝐭. 𝐋𝐭𝐝

• 𝐏𝐕𝐆 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐏𝐯𝐭. 𝐋𝐭𝐝

• 𝐆.𝐕. 𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐔𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐄𝐒

• 𝐈-𝐓𝐄𝐂𝐇 𝐏𝐋𝐀𝐒𝐓 𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐀 𝐏𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐀𝐓𝐄 𝐋𝐈𝐌𝐈𝐓𝐄𝐃

• 𝐈𝐧𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐯𝐭. 𝐋𝐭𝐝.

• 𝐎𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐨 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

• 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞

The presence of these companies has enabled India to become one of the largest producers and exporters of automobiles in the world, thereby creating immense opportunities for Indian automotive plastic vendors to capitalize on this growth as well as expand their business operations across various regions in India where there is an untapped potential for growth for automotive plastics solutions providers.

Various government initiatives such as Make in India, Skill India and Digital India have provided great impetus to the development of the Indian automobile industry which has seen remarkable expansion over the last few years resulting in increased demand for various components including plastics used by OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers that are supplied by leading Indian auto component suppliers such as Motherson Sumi Systems Limited (MSSL), Subros Limited (SRL), Sundaram Clayton Limited (SCL), Rane Group (RGL) etc.. Moreover, growing foreign direct investment into India’s auto component sector has further added to increased demand for plastic components within the country.

𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

• Polypropylene

• Polyurethane

• Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

• Polyvinyl Chloride

• Polyethylene

• Polystyrene

• Polycarbonate

• Polyamide

• PMMA

• Plastic Composites

• Others

𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

• Three Wheelers

• Passenger Cars( Compact, Midsize, Luxury, SUVs)

• LCVs

• HCVs

• Electric Cars (BEVs, HEVs, PHEVs)

𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• Exteriors ( Bumpers, Tailgates/Liftgates, Hoods, Body Hardware, Others)

• Interiors ( Seats, Dashboards, HVAC, Others )

• Engine Surrounding ( Engine Covers/Valves, Covers, Fuel Hoses/ Lines)

𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• North India

• South India

• East India

• West India

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭

• How is the India Automotive Plastics market expected to grow over the projected period?

• What direction is the India Automotive Plastics market expected to take in terms of volume and value during the forecast period?

• What is the impact of macroeconomic factors on the India Automotive Plastics market in future?

• What are the key market drivers in the India Automotive Plastics market?

• What are significant opportunities and improvement areas for India Automotive Plastics manufacturers?

• What are the key developments and trends taking over the India Automotive Plastics market?

• Which are the emerging countries that are expected to create significant growth opportunities in the India Automotive Plastics market?

