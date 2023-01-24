Structural Foam Market: An In-Depth Exploration of the Industry

Emergen Research Logo

Structural Foam Market Size – USD 32.01 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.1%, – Increasing adoption of structural foam in the automotive sector

SURREY NORTH, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Structural Foam:

When a polymer, which is typically thermoset but may also be thermoplastic, is combined with either a chemical blowing agent or an inert physical gas, such as nitrogen, during the moulding process, structural foam is created. The end product is a low-density, microcellular "core" with a high density outer "skin," rather than a solid material. The material's overall weight is reduced by the core, while its strength and impact resistance are maintained by the solid skin.

structural foam market size reached USD 32.01 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, according to a latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing adoption of structural foam pallets in food processing and industrial applications is the key factor driving revenue growth of the market.

Injection-molded plastic pallets with structural foam are becoming more popular in a variety of industries, such as the food, beverage, and automotive. Structural foam is made with low-pressure and low-cost aluminum tools. The pallet has a cellular core with a high strength-to-weight ratio and an integral skin. The widespread use of structural foams in material handling equipment used for short-distance transit of objects within the manufacturing facility, as well as a number of other packaging applications, creates a high demand for these foams. Structural foam pallets are a suitable material handling option since they are durable and long-lasting.

The use of structural foam molding eliminates the need for a metal frame, resulting in a smooth, leak-proof body that will not rust, chip, dent, or peel. Durable structural foam is used in the manufacturing of many material handling items, resulting in a product that is robust, lightweight, and works well in even the most demanding settings.

Report Scope:

Forecast Period : 2022-2030

CAGR: 6.1%

Base Year: 2022

Number of Pages: 250

The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the Structural Foam market.

Furthermore, the report provides details about the new players entering the market, entry-level barriers and offers strategic recommendations to overcome those barriers to gain a substantial industry presence.

Prominent players operating in the industry have undertaken collaborations and agreements to gain a competitive edge and gain a robust footing in the industry. Some prominent players profiled in the report are:

Armacell International S.A., Evonik Industries AG, Covestro AG, One Plastic Group, PSI Molded Plastics, The Dow Chemical Company, Diab International AB, Gurit Holding AG, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), and GI Plastek Corp.

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Structural Foam industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

Emergen Research has segmented global structural foam market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Polyethylene

Polystyrene

Polypropylene

Polyurethane

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Material Handling

Automotive

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2022–2030

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Structural Foam Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Structural Foam Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing adoption of structural foams in material handling equipment

4.2.2.2. Fast expansion of construction and automotive industry

4.2.2.3. Rapid use of structural foams in shipbuilding and wind power

4.2.2.4. Growing adoption of structural foam pallets in food processing and industrial applications

4.2.3. Market restrains analysis

4.2.3.1. Volatile cost of raw materials

4.2.3.2. Increasing adoption of bio-based plastics as an alternatives

