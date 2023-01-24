Liquid Biopsy Market: A Look at the Key Applications and Technologies

Emergen Research Logo

Liquid Biopsy Market Size – USD 1,447.9 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 20.3%, Market Trends – Increased investments in R&D activities

A liquid biopsy is a quick and painless substitute for surgical biopsies that allows medical professionals to learn a lot about a tumour from a small blood sample. The most effective treatments for that patient can be determined by looking for DNA traces of the cancer in the patient's blood.

The global liquid biopsy market size is expected to reach USD 7,645.0 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 20.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rise in demand for early cancer detection is a key factor driving global liquid biopsy market revenue growth.

Liquid biopsy is a safe and popular procedure carried out during examination of cancer. The procedure is easy and minimally invasive, allows early detection and diagnosis of cancer, and helps in identification of cancer treatment. In addition, growing popularity of non-invasive techniques is driving private and public financing for research in the field of liquid biopsy, which allow medical professionals to discover various aspects of a tumor through a patient’s blood sample. It facilitates medical professionals to understand, which treatments are suitable for patients.

Report Scope:

Forecast Period : 2022-2030

CAGR: 20.3%

Base Year: 2022

Number of Pages: 250

The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the Liquid Biopsy market.

Furthermore, the report provides details about the new players entering the market, entry-level barriers and offers strategic recommendations to overcome those barriers to gain a substantial industry presence.

Top Companies Operating in the Liquid Biopsy Market and Profiled in the Report are:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Adaptive Biotechnologies, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Guardant Health, Biocept, Inc., QIAGEN, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., MDxHealth, Menarini Silicon Biosystems, and Agena Bioscience, Inc.

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Liquid Biopsy industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

Emergen Research has segmented the global liquid biopsy market based on product type, circulating biomarkers, sample type, technology, disease, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Assays Kits

Instruments

Services

Circulating Biomarkers Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA)

Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs)

Extracellular Vesicles (EVs)

Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA)

Others

Sample Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Blood Sample

Urine Sample

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Multi-gene-parallel Analysis (NGS)

Single Gene Analysis (PCR Microarrays)

Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Oncology

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Melanoma Cancer

Others

Non-cancer

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Early Cancer Screening

Therapy Selection

Treatment Monitoring

Recurrence Monitoring Orthopedics

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Hospitals & Physician Laboratories

Reference Laboratories

Academic & Research Centers

Others

Key Highlights From the Report

The assay kits segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021, due to increasing demand for liquid biopsy tests. Assay kits full packages that contain everything needed to conduct liquid biopsy, which include all materials or equipment needed to experiment. High demand for these assays in hospitals and cancer clinics for early diagnosis is a key factor driving revenue growth of this segment.

The Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue growth rate during the forecast period. CTCs are cells that break out from primary or secondary cancers and enter the bloodstream, thus, they are used as a noninvasive liquid biopsy procedure. CTCs have been proven to be prognostic and predictive biomarkers in various malignancies including lung, breast, colorectal, and prostate. CTCs can be utilized as drug targets and to guide therapeutic cancer management. CTCs have clinical uses in cancer prognosis prediction, therapy regimen selection, monitoring, and drug target applications.

The blood sample segment is expected to register a considerable revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Blood test is non-invasive, has no risks, also cuts down on the cost, and time it takes to diagnose a problem. CTCs, cfDNAs, exosomes, and microvesicles can all be detected in a blood sample, making blood-based liquid biopsy more popular. Circulating biomarkers in the blood play an important role in understanding tumorigenesis and metastasis, as well as determining tumor dynamics throughout treatment and disease progression.

The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Liquid Biopsy market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2021-2028.

