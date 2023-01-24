The Development Security and Operations Industry: Current Status and Future Prospects

Emergen Research Logo

Rising need for rapid and cost-effective software delivery and rising focus on security and compliance

SURREY NORTH, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Development, security operations

Development, security, and operations, also known as DevSecOps, automate the integration of security at each stage of the software development lifecycle, from initial design through integration, testing, deployment, and software delivery.

Development, Security, and Operations (DevSecOps) market size reached USD 2.55 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 32.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising need for rapid and cost-effective software delivery and rising focus on security and compliance are key factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028

In addition, increasing adoption of DevSecOps among organizations for strengthening brand image and improving customer loyalty will continue to boost revenue growth of the market going ahead. DevSecOps provides enterprises with the assurance that their apps are as safe as feasible. While no app is completely secure, DevSecOps deployment ensures that cybersecurity is the main focus of all development activities. Companies can use this approach to gain more confidence in the apps, as well as strengthen the brand image and improve customer loyalty. This is expected to boost revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Get Free Sample PDF Copy Of This Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-history/877

Report Scope:

Forecast Period : 2021-2028

CAGR: 32.2%

Base Year: 2021

Number of Pages: 250

The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the Development Security and Operations market.

Furthermore, the report provides details about the new players entering the market, entry-level barriers and offers strategic recommendations to overcome those barriers to gain a substantial industry presence.

Top Companies Operating in the Development Security and Operations Market and Profiled in the Report are:

Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Cloudflare, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Ca Technologies Inc., Micro Focus International plc, Synopsys Inc., Fastly, Inc., Array Networks, Inc., and Qualys, Inc.

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Development Security and Operations industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

To get leading market solutions, visit the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/development-security-and-operations-market

Emergen Research has segmented global Development, Security, and Operations (DevSecOps) on the basis of component, deployment, organization size, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solution

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-cloud

On-premises

Organization Size Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Energy

Education

Travel & Hospitality

Others

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Solution segment is expected to register steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of DevSecOps solutions across various enterprises for ensuring security and collaboration among development and operation teams.

On-cloud segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to rising need for reducing Operational Expenditure (OPEX) and increasing scalability.

North America is expected to register steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to robust presence of leading market players including Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Cloudflare, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, and Ca Technologies Inc. among others, in countries in the region.

Quick Buy-- global Development Security and Operations market At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/877

The latest report on the global Development Security and Operations market offers strategic insights into the market landscape to stakeholders, investors, and business owners to help them make efficient and lucrative business decisions based on key statistical data and facts. The report aims to offers a thorough outlook of the Development Security and Operations market based on various key elements, such as market drivers, limitations, threats, restraining factors, and growth prospects.

The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Development Security and Operations market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2021-2028.

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs