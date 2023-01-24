Latin America Payment Market, Share, Trend, Report- 2023-2028
Escalating Digitalisation To Aid The Latin America Payment Market During 2023-2028 With Burgeoning Customer Inclination Towards Convenient Payment PlatformsSHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, January 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado ‘El Mercado de Pagos en America Latina, Informe y Pronóstico 2023-2028′, ofrece un análisis profundo del mercado, evaluándolo por método, industrias verticales y las regiones clave.
El informe analiza los factores clave de éxito y las limitaciones, también rastrea las últimas tendencias en la industria y estudia su impacto en el mercado en general. Además, evalúa la dinámica del mercado, cubriendo los indicadores clave de demanda y precio, junto con el análisis del mercado basado en los modelos FODA y las Cinco Fuerzas de Porter.
The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin America Payment Market 2023-2028’ , gives an in-depth analysis of the market, assessing it based on method, industry verticals, and key regions. The report analyses key success factors and constraints, tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Los aspectos más destacados del informe incluyen:
Visión general del mercado (2018-2028)
• CAGR para el período de pronóstico (2023-2028): 8,60%
El mercado latinoamericano de pagos está siendo impulsado por el crecimiento de la industria de pagos en Brasil y México. Sin embargo, el mercado de pagos de América Latina se situó en un valor promedio de USD 41,84 mil millones en el año 2022, pero al mismo tiempo se espera que expanda el tamaño del mercado durante el período de pronóstico (2023-2028). Esta extensión en la cuota del mercado se debió a la tendencia a la digitalización y al uso del 33% de las transacciones en línea a través de tarjetas de crédito y, además, las evaluaciones de progresión y desarrollo son anticipadas por los actores clave y sus sólidos esfuerzos de colaboración en la región objetivo.
Por lo tanto, una base de consumidores más amplia está atrayendo hacia el mercado debido a la tendencia “comprar ahora, pagar más tarde” y la seguridad y comodidad de los datos en la banca digital. Otros factores indirectos, como la introducción de monederos electrónicos, el aumento del gasto de los consumidores a través de canales digitales, los avances tecnológicos, etc., impulsarán probablemente el mercado en los próximos años. Los principales actores, como EBANX, Paypal y Ayden, están trabajando en estrategias de dilatación y en planes de innovación de productos en la región latinoamericana para conseguir ventas orgánicas. Por lo tanto, los consumidores del mercado objetivo exigen un canal de oferta y demanda mejorado para completar la excesiva requisición.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Payments can be processed, transferred, or deposited using cash, a debit card, a credit card, an electronic wallet, or any other form of payment. These transactions of getting paid or paying someone can be carried out via online or offline channels using regional banks or digital payment platforms, respectively.
Payments can be made by several methods, which are as follows:
• Cash
• Debit Card
• Credit Card
• E-Wallet
• Pre-Paid Card
• Others
The payments market finds its application in different industry verticals, which are:
• Retail
• Hospitality
• Utilities and Telecommunication
• Others
Key regions covered include:
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Mexico
• Others
Market Trends
The progression statistics of the Latin America payment market are showing the unpredictable and escalating share of key players in the target region. Further, the economies of scale in Latin America and government initiatives for sustainable development are shifting the focus to principal companies of digital payments. In addition, the factors such as digital banking or open banking and the ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ trend are anticipating market growth during the forecast period. And the collaborative efforts of regional players coupled with the need to adopt advanced technologies in the manufacturing of the product are showing the payments market positive and enriched pathways.
Besides all these aforementioned factors, the e-wallet or electronic wallet segment in the target market in the Latin American region is growing with the effect of the presence of a younger population and digitalisation trend and further is estimated to provide abundant opportunities to potential entrants in the market. These trends and market dynamics are changing the market outlook of payment in the Latin American region coupled with higher production rates registered for healthy growth.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are:
• Braspag
• EBANX
• Ecommpay
• Redecard S.A.
• Paypal
• Adyen
• Digital River, Inc.
• Boleto Bancario
• PagBrasil Pagamentos Eletrônicos LTDA
• Others
The insights in the market research report provide growth possibilities, socio-political environment factors affecting the market, launches of products, new entrants dominating the market, and the presence of key companies driving the industry.
