[Latest Report] Global Travel Insurance Market Research Study Predicts Massive Growth During Forecast Period Till 2030

Travel Insurance Market

Global Travel Insurance Market is estimated to be USD 884.05 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2948.63 Mn by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.25%.

The travel insurance market refers to the market for insurance policies that provide coverage for financial losses incurred as a result of unexpected events during travel. These policies can cover a wide range of potential issues such as trip cancellation, medical expenses, lost or stolen baggage, and emergency evacuation. The travel insurance market is a growing segment of the overall insurance market, as more people are traveling both domestically and internationally. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the travel insurance market, as many people have canceled or postponed their travel plans due to travel restrictions and health concerns. Factors driving growth in the travel insurance market include increasing disposable income, a rising number of international travelers, and growing awareness of the benefits of travel insurance.

Travel Insurance Market Top Segmentation:

Top Key Players Covered In The Report:

Allianz

AIG

Munich RE

Generali

Tokio Marine

Sompo Japan

CSA Travel Protection

AXA

Pingan Baoxian

Mapfre Asistencia

USI Affinity

Seven Corners

Hanse Merkur

MH Ross

Global Travel Insurance By Types:

Single Trip

Annual Multi-trip

Long-Stay

Global Travel Insurance By Applications:

Family Traveler

Senior Citizens

Business Traveler

Others

Regions Covered In Travel Insurance Market Report:

•North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

•Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and others)

•Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Russia, and rest) in Europe)

•Central and South America (Brazil and the rest of South America)

•The Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, etc.).

