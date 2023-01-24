Patient Positioning Systems Market Global Reach USD 1.7 billion by 2027 | Key Players, Demands, Trends, Growth, Revenue
PUNE, INDIA, January 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global patient positioning systems market is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2027 from USD 1.4 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. The availability of government support, in funds and grants, for infrastructural development in the hospital and medical sectors is the key factor supporting market growth.
“The surgical tables segment to hold the largest share of the market in 2022”
Based on the product, the patient positioning systems market is segmented into tables, accessories, and other patient positioning systems. The tables market is further segmented into surgical table, radiolucent imaging table, and examination table. The surgical tables segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. The usage of these tables is slated to increase in the coming years due to the increasing number of surgeries.
“The cancer therapy segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period”
Based on application, the patient positioning systems market is segmented into surgeries, disease diagnosis and cancer therapy. By application, cancer therapy segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The key factor driving this application segment's growth is the rising cancer prevalence and the growing demand for cancer treatment. According to GLOBOCAN, the incidence of all types of cancers, excluding non-melanoma skin cancer, in 2020 was 19.3 million; it is expected to reach 28.4 million by 2040, a 47% rise from 2020.
“The ambulatory surgical centers segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period”
Based on end users, the global patient positioning systems market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic laboratories, and other end users. By end users, ambulatory surgical centers segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. ASCs significantly help improve the quality of care while simultaneously reducing the cost of procedures. As a result of these advantages, an increasing number of patients are opting to undergo procedures at ASCs. According to the ASCA (Ambulatory Surgery Center Association), more than 5,300 ASCs perform around 23 million surgeries annually in the US.
“The market in the North America region is expected to hold significant market share for patient positioning systems in 2022.”
The patient positioning systems market covers five key geographies—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The market in the North America region is expected to hold significant market share for patient positioning systems in 2022. The rising number of surgical procedures is the major factor driving the growth of the North American patient positioning systems market. The growing geriatric population and rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as arthritis and obesity in this region are key contributors to the growth of the patient positioning system.
A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:
• By Company Type: Tier 1–48%, Tier 2–36%, and Tier 3– 16%
• By Designation: C-level–10%, Director-level–14%, and Others–76%
• By Region: North America–40%, Europe–32%, Asia Pacific–20%, Latin America–5%, and the Middle East & Africa–3%
The prominent players in the patient positioning systems market are Hill-Rom, Inc. (US), Elekta AB (Sweden), Span America Medical Systems, Inc. (US), Smith & Nephew plc (UK), MERIVAARA CORPORATION (Finland), CIVCO (US), Guangzhou RenfuMedical Equipment CO, LTD (China), Medline Industries, LP. (US), LEONI AG (Germany), Getinge AB (Germany), C-RAD (Sweden), Stryker Corporation (US), Steris Plc. (US), Medtronic PLC (US), Mizuho OSI (US), ORFIT INDUSTRIES N.V. (Belgium), and Oncotech (Turkey) among others.
Research Coverage
This report studies the patient positioning systems market based on product, application, end user and region. It also covers the factors affecting market growth, analyzes the various opportunities and challenges in the market, and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five main regions (and the respective countries in these regions).
Reasons to Buy the Report:
The report will enable established firms as well as entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them to garner a larger market share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their market presence.
This report provides insights on the following pointers:
• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the patient positioning systems market
• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the patient positioning systems market
• Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions
• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the patient positioning systems market
• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.
