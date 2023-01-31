Submit Release
Kavi Global Mentioned In The Recent Gartner Market Scan

Kavi Global has been recommended by Gartner for Data Analytics & AI Services 6 years running!

Thank you Garner for including Kavi Global in your Market Guides and Market Scans for Data Analytics & AI six times since 2017!”
— Vijitha Kaduwela, Founder and CEO, Kavi Global
BARRINGTON, IL, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A “Market Scan” is a Tool designed by Gartner for IT Leaders. It is an early starting point for understanding which providers are part of the market and potential candidates for your specific deal.

Data and Analytics (D&A) is the management of data for all uses (operational and analytical) and the analysis of data to drive business processes and improve business outcomes through more effective decision making and enhanced customer experiences.

Capabilities for Data & Analytics Services:
• Analytics and BI
• Data Integration
• Data Management
• Data Quality
• Data Science and Machine Learning
• Master Data Management
• Metadata Management

Artificial intelligence (AI) applies advanced analysis and logic-based techniques, including machine learning, to interpret events, support and automate decisions, and take actions.

Capabilities for Artificial Intelligence Services:
• Strategy
• Data Engineering
• Model Development
• Operations
• Governance

Consulting and System integration (C&SI) Services:
These services include discrete project-based services that have finite start and end dates with specific deliverables. C&SI may include one or more of the following: Strategy, business and IT consulting, as well as many variations of design, configuration, integration and deployment.

Management Services:
These services include ongoing management and operational services that are structured as an ongoing multiyear service defined and governed by service-level agreements.

Other:
This could include all other types of revenue. One example is "product" revenue such as licensed or subscription-based software or platform.

ABOUT GARTNER
Gartner is the world's leading information technology research and advisory company. Gartner provides actionable insights, guidance, and tools that enable faster, smarter decisions and stronger performance, based on their technology research.

ABOUT KAVI GLOBAL
Kavi Global accelerates digital transformation and creates business value for clients with its comprehensive array of data and analytics services, software, and solutions. The firm has a diverse set of clients across healthcare, pharmaceutical, industrial, manufacturing, financial services, retail, and transportation verticals. Kavi Global has been recognized by Gartner in their Market Guides for Data and Analytics and AI for 6 years running.

Reach out regarding any of your Data Analytics and AI needs!

Naomi Kaduwela
Head of Kavi Labs & Value Engineering, Kavi Global
+1 312-438-7687
naomi.kaduwela@kaviglobal.com
