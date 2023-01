According to CMi Global Wet Wipes Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 8.99 Billion By 2030, At 15% CAGR

Custom Market Insights

The Wet Wipes Market was at US$ 3.91 Billion in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 8.99 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 15% between 2022 and 2030.

According to the study, The Global Wet Wipes Market was estimated at USD 3.91 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 8.99 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 15% between 2022 and 2030.

Wet Wipes Market : Overview

Post COVID-19 pandemic, the wet wipes market is expected to have a huge growth attributed to the increase in demand for disinfection and product for daily use. Wet wipes are easy to carry during travel and can be reused twice to reduce moisture and dirt from the skin. Manufacturers are concentrating on creating an anti-COVID product that prevents the virus to travel in the nose from external surroundings. However, this is still in its nascent stages. On the other hand, the market for wet wipes has grown substantially in the post-COVID world owing to the reopening of markets and operating at full capacity.

Wet Wipes Market: Growth Drivers

The wet wipes market is propelled by the increase in demand for household care products for the elderly and children. The market growth also includes the attractive packaging for personal hygiene and care products. An increase in product launches is encouraging market developments.

On the commercial side, the manufacturers are emphasizing the production of customized products for consumers. For this purpose, several vendors have been adopting collaborations, and partnerships to strengthen their consumer base and expand more. Other factors such as the prevalence of skin diseases need for disinfection, and the increase in incidences of incontinence in the elderly population are some of the additional factors propelling the market growth.

Key Insights:

A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Wet Wipes market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 15% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

B) In terms of revenue, the Wet Wipes market size was valued at around USD 3.91 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 8.99 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

C) Based on product segmentation, the personal hygiene segment was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021.

D) Based on end-user segmentation, the home care segment was the leading revenue-generating category in 2021.

E) On the basis of region, the Asia Pacific region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Regional Landscape

The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the leading region in the global wet wipes market. The region houses several vendors in the personal hygiene industry.

The presence of a robust supply chain, availability of a greater retail market segment, and availability of a wider population are some of the major factors credited to the growth of the Asia Pacific market. Additionally, the market is also influenced due to the growing demand for innovative daily care products in urban areas. 