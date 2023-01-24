According to CMi Global Nanocoatings Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 25.1 Bn By 2030, At 6.85% CAGR
The Nanocoatings Market was at US$ 12.7 Billion in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 25.1 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 6.85% between 2022 and 2030.
The Global Nanocoatings Market was estimated at USD 12.7 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 25.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 6.85% between 2022 and 2030.
Nanocoatings Market: Overview
Nanocoatings are also identified as ceramic coatings and exist in both liquid and solid forms. Generally, nanocoatings are ultra-tiny layers of material and chemicals that help in protecting the painted surfaces from external factors such as dust, dirt, corrosion, and others. Nanocoatings possess various properties such as it is resistant to corrosion, scratch, chemical, UV, color, and gloss resistance. Owing to these properties it has a wide range of applications in various end-use industries that include automotive, textile, building & construction, aerospace, food packaging, and others.
Nanocoatings Market: Growth Drivers
Furthermore, proliferating growth of the automotive sector has witnessed the significant growth of the nanocoatings market. The growing adoption of automotive displays, human-machine interface, and automated systems are being embedded in luxurious cars by several key manufacturer players including TATA Motors, Mahindra, Hyundai, Tesla, Ford, Audi, and others. The nanocoatings are majorly employed for longer durability, self-healing, hardness, and self-cleaning applications. These coatings possess various properties such as thermal insulation, anti-fingerprint, resistant to corrosion, and others. Thus, the growth of the automotive sector will drive the demand for nanocoatings in the upcoming years.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Nanocoatings market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.85% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Nanocoatings market size was valued at around USD 12.7 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 25.1 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) The lack of skilled labor is restricting the expansion of the global nanocoatings market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the logistics and supply chain interface, government norms and regulations on export and import activities are restraining factors for the nanocoatings market.
D) Increasing demand from the building & construction sector acts as one of the key factors responsible for the growth of the global nanocoatings market. The nanocoatings are preferred over conventional coatings material due to their low volatile organic content.
E) Over the forecast period, nanocoatings are new to the market and gaining an edge over completion may be challenging factor. In addition, rising prices of raw materials and high installation costs for nontechnology may act as one of the challenging factors in the nanocoatings market.
Regional Landscape
Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is the dominant region in the nanocoatings market. This region is also anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico have significant contributions to the growth of the nanocoatings market in the region. Key factors for the growth in the North American region are growing nuclear power plants, automotive, electronics, medical, army, defense sectors, and other end-use industries where nanocoatings are used as antimicrobial, self-cleaning, antifouling, anti-corrosion, and others.
Furthermore, The Europe region has shown considerable growth due to the strong presence of top automobile manufacturers such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Audi, and Volkswagen that are consistently adding value by producing desirable and attractive cars where anti-corrosion and conductive nanocoatings are used in sealing systems to enhance the aerodynamics of vehicles in Europe region which is driving the nanocoatings market growth during the forecast period.
Key Players
Buhler AG
Nanogate AG
Nanophase Technologies Corporation
Bio-Gate AG
Admat Innovations
Surfix BV
Nanomech Inc.
EIKOS Inc.
CIMA Nanotech
Duraseal Coatings Company LLC.
Dynamic-Ceramic Limited
Cleancorp
ACTnano
Nanofilm Ltd.
TeslaNanocoatings Inc.
The Nanocoatings Market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Anti-fingerprint
Antimicrobial
Self-cleaning (Bionic & Photocatalytic)
Anti-corrosion
Conductive
Others
By Application
Building & Construction
Automotive
Aerospace
Electronics
Textile
Food & Packaging
Others
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
