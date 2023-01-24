According to CMi Global Lawn and Garden Consumables Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 21.93 Bn By 2030
The Lawn and Garden Consumables Market was at US$ 16.20 Bn in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 21.93 Bn by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 3.46% be |2022 - 2030|
The Global Lawn and Garden Consumables Market was estimated at USD 16.20 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 21.93 Bn by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 3.46% between 2022 and 2030. ”SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Lawn and Garden Consumables Market was estimated at USD 16.20 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 21.93 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 3.46% between 2022 and 2030.
— Custom Market Insights
Lawn and Garden Consumables Market: Overview
The lawn is the area that is covered by soil, durable plants, shrubs, grasses, and others that are sustained with short height with a lawn mower. Whereas gardens are well-organized areas where turf grasses, ornamental crops, flowering plants, and decorative plants are grown to maintain a healthy and aesthetic environment.
In addition, lawn spaces are used as play areas for kids, outdoor activities, and relaxation purposes, whereas gardens environ home that adds an aesthetic look to its surrounding. Increasing trends in urban green spaces and parks are predicted to offer new opportunities to the market.
Lawn and Garden Consumables Market: Growth Drivers
Gardening has become one of the vital parts of urban infrastructure. To make gardening more efficient and sustainable, the demand for organic fertilizers such as animal manure, worm compost, crop residue, food waste, sewage sludge, and peat moss has increased. This is anticipated to increase the growth of the lawn & garden consumable market during the forecast period.
In response to this, there are several leading key manufacturer actively engaged in developing advanced lawn & garden consumables machines that offer ease of operation, enhances convenience, and helps in increasing the efficiency of gardening activity. The launch of natural product variants, machinery, and organic gardening practices will propel the market growth during the forecast period.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Lawn and Garden Consumables market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 3.46% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Lawn and Garden Consumables market size was valued at around USD 16.20 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 21.93 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) There are many countries such as Dubai, India, the U.S., Saudi Arabia and others that are implementing stringent norms and regulations on the use of fertilizers in lawns and gardens which may hamper the market growth.
D) The population of most countries is increasing at an exponential rate, which, in turn, leads to rapid urbanization, growing urban population, and an increase in industrial activity leading to rising in pollution, poor air quality, and degradation of the environment.
E) Over the forecast period, increasing prices of fertilizer and high maintenance costs, and overall nurturing of lawn & garden on the daily basis will make it challenging. This is expected to act as a challenging factor for the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Regional Landscape
The North America region has captured to dominate the market during the forecast period 2022-2031. Owing to the growing trends of lawn and garden party has escalated the demand for lawn & garden consumable products in the region. In addition, the remarkable increase in renovation projects in the U.S will enhance the market growth.
In the Asia-Pacific region, the growing commercial and residential sector has increased which has witnessed significant market growth. Furthermore, the growth of the lawn & garden consumable market is fueled by an increase in urbanization, improvement in the standard of living, increase in the gardening practices at home, organic food gardening, and others will have a major impact on the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region.
Key Players
Agrium (Nutrien) Inc.
BASF SE
Bayer AG
Central Garden & Pet
DLF Seeds A/S, J.R.
DuPont
Ferry-Morse Seed
Premier Tech Limited
Simplot Company
Sakata Seed Corporation
Scotts Miracle Gro
Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.
Syngenta
Scootney Springs Seed
The Andersons Inc.
The Lawn and Garden Consumables Market is segmented as follows:
By Product
Seed
Fertilizer
Pesticides
Others
By End-use
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Others
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
