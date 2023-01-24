According to CMi Global Warehousing Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 3043 Billion |2030| At 14% CAGR
The Warehousing Market was at US$ 1055 Billion in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 3043 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 14% between 2022 and 2030.
Warehousing Market: Overview
The integration of logistics and Warehousing is essential for bridging the gap between consumers and producers. The product delivery speed is greatly influenced by the logistical chain’s degree of simplicity and effectiveness. Effective Warehousing is essential for businesses to keep their inventory and supply the items whenever demand increases. With the surge in the e-commerce sector, the need for warehouses is proportionally increasing. In addition to providing space for product storage, warehouses are crucial for providing space for packaging, docking, and drawing out products to speed up delivery.
Warehousing Market: Growth Drivers
The rising demand for storage space, the expanding e-commerce market, and the rising number of merchants are the main factors driving the expansion of the Warehousing market. Further, the population expansion and rising household income are some other significant causes resulting in the rising need for storage space. Also, the rise in internet users and online sales are the factors fueling the expansion of the e-commerce sector.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Warehousing market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 14% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Warehousing market size was valued at around USD 1055 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3043 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Based on type segmentation, the general Warehousing segment was predicted to hold the maximum market share in the year 2021.
D) Based on industry segmentation, the retail segment was the leading revenue-generating category in 2021.
E) On the basis of geography/region, the Asia Pacific region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.
Regional Landscape
Asia Pacific region holds the dominant position in the global market for Warehousing, and the region is expected to continue holding the dominant share throughout 2022-2030. China is the leading economy in the region, followed by India. The central government is strengthening its regional trade and internal national logistics systems as its top priorities in China.
The national government is relocating important logistics centers throughout the nation and providing investment and financial support to these areas in order to fulfill this goal. China increased its list of 23 logistics centers announced in 2019 by 22 additional cities in 2020. In the next five years, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) reportedly intends to identify 150 logistics centers.
India’s highly fragmented storage industry has modernized recently. The demand for logistics has been driven particularly by an increase in domestic e-commerce. The country has experienced a surge in both internal and international demand for commodities in 2021.
Key Players
APL
DHL
United Postal Service
Ryder Supply Chain Solutions
Geodis
Nippon Express
Genco
Mitsubishi Logistics
XPO Logistics
Kuehne+Nagel International AG
The Warehousing Market is segmented as follows:
By Type
General Warehousing
Specialized Warehousing
Refrigerated Warehousing
Others
By Industry
Retail
Food & Beverages
Chemicals
Others
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
