Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,802 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 342,496 in the last 365 days.

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Kazakhstani Special Presidential Representative Kazykhan

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met in Washington with Kazakhstani Special Presidential Representative for International Cooperation Erzhan Kazykhan and underscored the United States’ enduring commitment to Kazakhstan’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

The Deputy Secretary expressed appreciation for the Kazakhstani people’s humanitarian support to the people of Ukraine and commended Kazakhstan’s support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. Deputy Secretary Sherman emphasized the United States’ commitment to being a reliable partner in the region and encouraged Kazakhstan’s economic and security diversification, including through its bilateral partnerships and multilateral formats such as the C5+1.

The two also discussed President Tokayev’s political reform agenda, as well as the United States’ support for its full implementation, which will foster a strong, prosperous, and secure Kazakhstan and Central Asian region.

You just read:

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Kazakhstani Special Presidential Representative Kazykhan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.