Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Kazakhstani Special Presidential Representative Kazykhan

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met in Washington with Kazakhstani Special Presidential Representative for International Cooperation Erzhan Kazykhan and underscored the United States’ enduring commitment to Kazakhstan’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

The Deputy Secretary expressed appreciation for the Kazakhstani people’s humanitarian support to the people of Ukraine and commended Kazakhstan’s support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. Deputy Secretary Sherman emphasized the United States’ commitment to being a reliable partner in the region and encouraged Kazakhstan’s economic and security diversification, including through its bilateral partnerships and multilateral formats such as the C5+1.

The two also discussed President Tokayev’s political reform agenda, as well as the United States’ support for its full implementation, which will foster a strong, prosperous, and secure Kazakhstan and Central Asian region.