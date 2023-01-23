EarlyBirds Enables Technology Teams to Discover and Solve Challenges

/EIN News/ -- Forde, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarlyBirds, has created an open innovation ecosystem with services that allows innovators, early adopters, and subject matter experts (SMEs) to collaborate and develop ways to speed up technology advancement and adoption in an organisation, points out that they can help technology teams in discovering and solving business and technical challenges. In a recent Forbes article, it was noted that innovation is a top priority for many businesses. Unfortunately, many organisations are lacking with regards to innovation despite its promise for long-term success through enhanced processes and the delivery of new and better tools, products, services, and customer experience. Organizations wishing to improve their innovation capability can take part in the EarlyBirds B2B system as early adopters through their website at https://earlybirds.io/en/early_adopter.

It is important to note that it is difficult for technology teams to come up with the appropriate innovation for the business and any attempt to introduce new programs and initiatives will likely encounter many challenges. Insight is essential in this endeavor so that decision makers and employees will have the right data to inform and simplify the research process to really comprehend the scope of the idea, initiative or challenge. Experimentation is critical in order to test, learn, and develop ideas and solutions. This can minimise the risk and consequences of failure. This also enables employees to get rid of poor performing ideas or solutions and devote their time to those that are more likely to succeed.

Collaboration and the sharing of findings with the stakeholders to obtain various perspectives can result in a better understanding of the idea, challenges, and solution alternatives. Furthermore, the ability to evaluate and improve on the discovery, search, and sharing of findings can result into better efficiency and expedite experimentation and the implementation of the chosen solution.

In addition, companies can adopt a test-and-learn approach to investing in innovation as a way to counteract pervasive uncertainties in the business and technology environment and give priority to the most strategic innovation projects among the various options. At MIT, they have identified three principles that can serve as the foundation for test-and-learn capabilities: a vision that focuses and guides the innovation efforts; promotion of experimentation throughout the organisation; and the deepening of engagement to coordinate interdependencies. Meanwhile, the EarlyBirds approach allows businesses to come in contact with innovators, who will also benefit from the system because it allows them to come in contact with early adopters who can buy their innovative solutions and products. EarlyBirds can help innovators bring their inventions to the marketplace by connecting them with early adopters. Innovator companies who are interested in joining EarlyBirds can do so by joining through their website at https://earlybirds.io/en/innovator.

EarlyBirds is the ideal partner for the technology teams of businesses to help them discover, evaluate and test solutions for business and technical challenges. It is able to help all kinds of businesses with its award-winning platform and services. The EarlyBirds platform and is supported the Explorer and Challenger programs. The Explorer program offers continuous innovation as a service to supplement the organisation’s current innovation program or to undertake innovation projects whenever needed. The Challenger program is for solving one specific business or technical challenge at a time and find the appropriate innovators. EarlyBirds will also help in the development of innovation maps to help the technology teams determine those capabilities that can be created based on a particular challenge. These innovation maps are created for specific technical or business topic and are dynamic, meaning they are continuously updated as new technologies emerge or current technologies improve. The EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem allows various organisations to come together, whether they are innovators, early adopters, or SMEs. The result of these partnerships can accelerate the proper adoption of new innovations for solving various challenges.

Those who want to know more about how EarlyBirds can help technology teams in discovering and solving business challenges can check out the EarlyBirds website at earlybirds.io.

###

For more information about EarlyBirds, contact the company here:



EarlyBirds

Mr Kris Poria and Mr Jeff Penrose

+61 401 287 060

support@earlybirds.io

‘FORDE’ SUITE 10, LEVEL 1, 26 FRANCIS FORDE BOULEVARD, FORDE, ACT 2914

Mr Kris Poria and Mr Jeff Penrose