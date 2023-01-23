Diane Griffin appointed as Chair of Health PEI Board

CANADA, January 23 - Hon. Ernie Hudson, Minister of Health and Wellness announced the addition of Diane Griffin to the Health PEI Board of Directors and that Griffin will serve as the Board Chair effective January 23, 2023.

“I am pleased to welcome Diane to the Health PEI Board of Directors and thank her for accepting the appointment as Chair. Diane has extensive experience in governance including serving in roles such as Deputy Minister, Town Councillor and most recently as a Senator. With Diane’s strong background in governance and public service, I know she will excel in providing governance and oversight for our health authority as we make the necessary changes to increase access to care while stabilizing our health care system.” - Health and Wellness Minister Ernie Hudson

Diane resides in Stratford and spent five years representing Prince Edward Island in the Senate of Canada from 2016 until 2022. Diane has served on and chaired, many local, regional and national boards and committees over an extended career. Diane has worked at all three levels of government, serving as a Town Councillor for the Town of Stratford from 2006 until 2016; prior to serving as a Town Councillor Griffin served as a Deputy Minister for the Government of Prince Edward Island.

“I look forward to working with the current board members and providing governance and oversight for our healthcare system as the Health PEI team makes the necessary changes to build a resilient and robust health care system for all Islanders,” said Diane Griffin, newly appointed Chair of the Board of Directors. “By working collaboratively with the entire Health PEI team, our partners and our key stakeholders I am confident we can continue to make progress in building a health system that provides high-quality care from tip-to-tip in our province.”

The Health PEI Board works on behalf of Islanders to provide high-level oversight of Health PEI’s financial management and delivery of safe, quality health care. The board governs Health PEI, oversees the work of the Chief Executive Officer, and is accountable to the Minister of Health and Wellness.

For more information about Health PEI’s Board of Directors, visit: Health PEI Board

