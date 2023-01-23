AFGHANISTAN, January 23 -

Daniel Mealie is a geospatial research assistant supporting ISW's GEOINT and Russia teams. Daniel is a graduate student at George Washington University studying Geo-informational systems and emergency management. Originally from Long Island, Daniel recently completed his undergraduate studies at George Mason University in the field of Geography and Geo-informational Systems with a minor in History. Daniel's interest in geospatial intelligence stems from an opportunity he had in undergraduate college to make a map of the Al-Hol refugee camp by using open-source satellite imagery.