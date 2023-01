AFGHANISTAN, January 23 -

Nicole Wolkov is a Russia Researcher on the Russia/Ukraine portfolio at the Institute for the Study of War. She is pursuing an MA in European and Eurasian Studies with a specialization in International Security Policy at George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. Nicole also holds a BA with a double major in International Affairs with a concentration in Security Policy and Russian Language and Literature from the George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. Her research interests and previous publications focus on Central Asia-Russia relations, Eurasian defense cooperation, and technology use in Eurasian security and governance.