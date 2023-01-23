Enterprise Financial Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Fourth Quarter Results

Net income of $60.0 million, $1.58 per diluted common share

Net interest margin of 4.66%, quarterly increase of 56 basis points

Total loans of $9.7 billion, quarterly increase of $382 million, or 16% annualized

Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") of 1.83%

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity ("ROATCE") 1 of 22.62%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets 1 of 8.43%

Tangible book value per share 1 of $28.67, quarterly increase of 7.7%

Increased quarterly dividend $0.01 to $0.25 per common share for the first quarter 2023

2022 Results

Net income of $203.0 million, or $5.31 per diluted common share

ROAA of 1.52%

ROATCE 1 of 19.10%

Repurchased 700,473 shares and increased annual dividend 20%

Jim Lally, President and Chief Executive Officer of Enterprise Financial Services Corp EFSC (the "Company" or "EFSC"), commented, "We finished 2022 with strong financial results in the fourth quarter and the full year. Our performance is a result of our commitment to building partnerships with our clients, the execution of our strategic initiatives and our diversified business platform. We reported earnings per share ("EPS") of $1.58 for the fourth quarter and $5.31 for 2022, both of which are records for the Company. We also achieved loan growth of 16% and 8% for the fourth quarter, annualized, and full year, respectively. Our record earnings in the fourth quarter resulted in a 1.83% return on average assets and a 22.62% return on average tangible common equity.1 For the full year, we had a 1.52% return on average assets and a 19.10% return on average tangible common equity.1 As we look to 2023, we are excited for the opportunity to continue the strong momentum we built during 2022."

1 Return on average tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets, and tangible book value per share are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to discussion and reconciliation of this measure in the accompanying financial tables.

Full-Year Highlights

Please note comparisons to the prior year are impacted by the acquisition of First Choice Bancorp ("First Choice" or "FCBP") in the third quarter of 2021.

For 2022, net income was $203.0 million, or $5.31 per diluted share, compared to $133.1 million, or $3.86 per diluted share, in 2021. Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")2 for 2022 was $258.8 million, compared to $207.5 million in 2021. Organic earning-asset growth and expansion of net interest margin due to the increase in market interest rates were the primary contributors to the PPNR increase in 2022. Additionally, 2022 included the first full year of operations from the FCBP acquisition.

The Company's asset sensitive balance sheet benefited from the increase in market interest rates during 2022. Net interest margin ("NIM") expanded to 3.89% in 2022, from 3.41% in 2021. The increase in NIM and average interest-earning asset growth of $1.7 billion resulted in total net interest income of $473.9 million in 2022, a 32% increase from $360.2 million in 2021.

Noninterest income was $59.2 million, a decrease of 13% from $67.7 million in 2021. While the increase in interest rates benefited net interest income, higher interest rates resulted in lower mortgage banking and tax credit income. The Company also became subject to the Durbin Amendment limitation on interchange income in 2022, which reduced card services revenue. Total noninterest expense was $274.2 million in 2022, a 12% increase from $245.9 million in 2021. However, the core efficiency ratio3 remained stable at 49.8% in 2022, compared to 49.5% in 2021.

Credit quality remained favorable, with nonperforming assets declining to 0.08% of total assets, from 0.23% at the end of 2021. Net charge-offs were 0.04% of average loans in 2022, compared to 0.14% in 2021. The improvements in credit quality resulted in the allowance for credit losses declining to 1.41% of total loans at the end of 2022, from 1.61% at the end of 2021. Excluding guaranteed portions of loans, which includes Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, the allowance to loans ratio was 1.56% and 1.84% at the end of 2022 and 2021, respectively. The allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans increased year-over-year as nonperforming loans declined $18.0 million, or 64%, from the prior year. A provision benefit of $0.6 million was recorded in 2022, compared to a provision expense of $13.4 million in 2021.

The Company maintained a strong liquidity position in 2022, with total deposits of $10.8 billion, a loan-to-deposit ratio of 89.9% and cash and investment securities of $2.6 billion. This compares to total deposits of $11.3 billion, a loan-to-deposit ratio of 79.5% and cash and investment securities of $3.9 billion in 2021. Total deposits include a significant non-interest bearing deposit portfolio that comprises 42.9% of total deposits at December 31, 2022.

Total shareholders' equity was $1.5 billion at the end of both 2022 and 2021. Net income of $203.0 million was partially offset by a decline in the fair value of available for sale investment securities of $149.8 million from the increase in market interest rates. In addition, the Company returned $66.5 million to common shareholders through dividends of $33.6 million, or $0.90 per share, and share repurchases of $32.9 million in 2022.

2 PPNR is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to discussion and reconciliation of these measures in the accompanying financial tables. 3 Core efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to discussion and reconciliation of this measure in the accompanying financial tables.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Earnings - Net income in the fourth quarter 2022 was $60.0 million, an increase of $9.8 million compared to the linked quarter and an increase of $9.2 million from the prior year quarter. EPS was $1.58 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter 2022, compared to $1.32 and $1.33 per diluted common share for the linked and prior year quarters, respectively.

The Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per common share, payable on March 31, 2023 to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023, an increase of $0.01, or 4%, compared to the fourth quarter 2022. The Board of Directors also declared a cash dividend of $12.50 per share of Series A Preferred Stock (or $0.3125 per depositary share) representing a 5% per annum rate for the period commencing (and including) December 15, 2022 to (but excluding) March 15, 2023. The dividend will be payable on March 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on February 28, 2023.

Net Interest Income

Average Balance Sheets

The following table presents, for the periods indicated, certain information related to our average interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, as well as, the corresponding interest rates earned and paid, all on a tax-equivalent basis.

Quarter ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ($ in thousands) Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Yield/ Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans1, 2 $ 9,423,984 $ 139,432 5.87 % $ 9,230,738 $ 118,642 5.10 % $ 9,030,982 $ 98,412 4.32 % Securities2 2,204,211 16,191 2.91 2,202,255 14,717 2.65 1,753,159 10,146 2.30 Interest-earning deposits 367,100 3,097 3.35 765,258 4,190 2.17 1,589,008 590 0.15 Total interest-earning assets 11,995,295 158,720 5.25 12,198,251 137,549 4.47 12,373,149 109,148 3.50 Noninterest-earning assets 991,273 959,870 894,044 Total assets $ 12,986,568 $ 13,158,121 $ 13,267,193 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 2,242,268 $ 4,136 0.73 % $ 2,200,619 $ 1,707 0.31 % $ 2,383,059 $ 491 0.08 % Money market accounts 2,696,417 9,509 1.40 2,791,822 6,067 0.86 2,853,655 1,412 0.20 Savings accounts 775,488 100 0.05 828,747 69 0.03 776,695 64 0.03 Certificates of deposit 524,938 1,017 0.77 554,987 844 0.60 616,347 831 0.53 Total interest-bearing deposits 6,239,111 14,762 0.94 6,376,175 8,687 0.54 6,629,756 2,798 0.17 Subordinated debentures and notes 155,359 2,376 6.07 155,225 2,313 5.91 171,453 2,439 5.64 FHLB advances 8,864 104 4.65 25,543 103 1.60 50,000 199 1.58 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 182,362 282 0.61 198,027 123 0.25 246,525 60 0.10 Other borrowings 26,993 378 5.56 19,984 179 3.55 24,270 85 1.39 Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,612,689 17,902 1.07 6,774,954 11,405 0.67 7,122,004 5,581 0.31 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 4,763,503 4,778,720 4,537,247 Other liabilities 119,784 109,943 112,546 Total liabilities 11,495,976 11,663,617 11,771,797 Shareholders' equity 1,490,592 1,494,504 1,495,396 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,986,568 $ 13,158,121 $ 13,267,193 Total net interest income $ 140,818 $ 126,144 $ 103,567 Net interest margin 4.66 % 4.10 % 3.32 % 1 Average balances include nonaccrual loans. Interest income includes loan fees of $3.7 million, $3.6 million, and $6.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. 2 Non-taxable income is presented on a fully tax-equivalent basis using a 25.2% tax rate. The tax-equivalent adjustments were $2.0 million, $1.9 million, and $1.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter was $138.8 million, an increase of $14.5 million from the linked quarter and an increase of $36.8 million from the prior year period. Interest income increased during the quarter due to an increase in certain market interest rates combined with organic loan growth, driving the 11.7% increase in net interest income over the linked quarter. The effective federal funds rate for the fourth quarter 2022 was 3.65%, an increase of 145 basis points, compared to the linked quarter, and a 357 basis point increase over the prior year quarter. Average total loans increased $193.2 million, or 8.3% on an annualized basis, from the linked quarter. The increase in loan interest income was partially offset by higher interest expense on the deposit portfolio, which also reflects an increase in interest rates.

The earning asset yield was 5.25% in the fourth quarter 2022, an increase of 78 basis points compared to the linked quarter. The average loan yield was 5.87% in the fourth quarter 2022, an increase of 77 basis points from the linked quarter. The average loan yield increased due to the repricing of variable-rate loans and the origination of new loans at an average rate of 6.64%. Approximately 17% of the variable-rate loan portfolio reprices on the first day of each quarter and thus, interest income in the period did not benefit from the current quarter's rate movement. These loans will reset early in the first quarter of 2023.

The average investment yield was 2.91%, an increase of 26 basis points from the linked quarter, while the average investment balance remained relatively stable. The investment yield increased due to the purchase of new investments at higher yields. Investments purchased in the fourth quarter 2022 had a tax equivalent average yield of 5.14%. The yield on interest earning cash deposits was 3.35%, an increase of 118 basis points from the linked quarter, while the average balance declined $398.2 million from the linked quarter to $367.1 million in the fourth quarter 2022.

The interest-bearing liability yield was 1.07% in the fourth quarter 2022, an increase of 40 basis points compared to the linked quarter. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.94% in the fourth quarter 2022, an increase of 40 basis points over the linked quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher rates paid on money market accounts, which increased 54 basis points to 1.40% in the fourth quarter 2022, and interest bearing demand deposits that increased 42 basis points to 0.73% in the current quarter. The total cost of deposits, including noninterest-bearing demand accounts, was 53 basis points during the fourth quarter 2022.

NIM, on a tax equivalent basis, was 4.66% in the fourth quarter 2022, an increase of 56 basis points from the linked quarter and an increase of 134 basis points from the prior year quarter, as changing interest rates had a greater impact on assets with variable interest rates than on deposit costs. The pace of deposit rate increases has continued to lag the increase in loan rates, resulting in a positive impact on our NIM.

Loans

The following table presents total loans for the most recent five quarters:

Quarter ended ($ in thousands) December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 C&I $ 1,904,654 $ 1,780,677 $ 1,641,740 $ 1,438,607 $ 1,478,689 CRE investor owned 2,176,424 2,106,458 1,977,806 1,982,645 1,955,087 CRE owner occupied 1,174,094 1,133,467 1,118,895 1,138,106 1,112,463 SBA loans* 1,312,378 1,269,065 1,284,279 1,249,929 1,241,449 Sponsor finance* 635,061 650,102 647,180 641,476 508,469 Life insurance premium finance* 817,115 779,606 748,376 695,640 653,028 Tax credits* 559,605 507,681 550,662 518,020 486,881 SBA PPP loans 7,272 13,165 49,175 134,084 271,958 Residential real estate 379,924 381,634 391,867 410,173 430,985 Construction and land development 534,753 513,452 626,577 610,830 625,526 Other 235,858 219,680 232,619 236,563 253,107 Total loans $ 9,737,138 $ 9,354,987 $ 9,269,176 $ 9,056,073 $ 9,017,642 Total loan yield 5.87 % 5.10 % 4.51 % 4.34 % 4.32 % Variable interest rate loans to total loans 63 % 63 % 64 % 63 % 63 % Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified among the categories to conform to the current period presentation. *Specialty loan category

Loans totaled $9.7 billion at December 31, 2022, increasing $382.2 million, compared to the linked quarter. Excluding PPP loans, loans grew $388.0 million, or 16.5% on an annualized basis, from the linked quarter. The increase was driven primarily by C&I and CRE loans with an increase of $124.0 million and $110.6 million, respectively. The specialty lending areas also increased, specifically in tax credits, SBA, and life insurance premium finance, partially offset by a small decline in sponsor finance. Average line utilization was approximately 41% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to 43% and 40% for the linked and prior year quarters, respectively.

Asset Quality

The following table presents the categories of nonperforming assets and related ratios for the most recent five quarters:

Quarter ended ($ in thousands) December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Nonperforming loans* $ 9,981 $ 18,184 $ 19,560 $ 21,160 $ 28,024 Other real estate 269 269 955 1,459 3,493 Nonperforming assets* $ 10,250 $ 18,453 $ 20,515 $ 22,619 $ 31,517 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.10 % 0.19 % 0.21 % 0.23 % 0.31 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.08 % 0.14 % 0.16 % 0.17 % 0.23 % Allowance for credit losses to loans 1.41 % 1.50 % 1.52 % 1.54 % 1.61 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 2,075 $ 478 $ (175 ) $ 1,521 $ 3,263 *Guaranteed balances excluded $ 6,708 $ 6,532 $ 6,063 $ 3,954 $ 6,481

Nonperforming assets declined $8.2 million during the fourth quarter 2022 and $21.3 million from the prior year quarter. Net charge-offs to average loans were nine basis points in the fourth quarter 2022, compared to two basis points in the linked quarter and 14 basis points in the prior year quarter. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.1 million in the fourth quarter 2022, compared to a provision for credit losses of $0.7 million in the linked quarter and a provision benefit of $3.7 million in the prior year quarter when economic forecasts were improving. The provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter primarily relates to growth in loans and unfunded commitments and a modest deterioration of economic forecasts, partially offset by an overall improvement in credit quality.

The allowance for credit losses to loans was 1.41% at December 31, 2022, a decrease of nine basis points from the linked quarter. The decline in nonperforming loans and a related decrease in specific loan reserves, along with a shift in the composition of the loan portfolio to categories with lower reserve levels, drove the decline in the ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans. This decline was partially offset by a modest decline in economic forecasts. Loan growth in the quarter was primarily in commercial real estate and C&I loans that generally have a lower reserve level. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans increased in the current quarter as nonperforming loans declined $8.2 million and $18.0 million from the linked and prior year quarter, respectively.

Deposits

The following table presents deposits broken out by type for the most recent five quarters:

Quarter ended ($ in thousands) December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Noninterest-bearing demand accounts $ 4,642,732 $ 4,642,539 $ 4,746,478 $ 4,881,043 $ 4,578,436 Interest-bearing demand accounts 2,256,295 2,270,898 2,197,957 2,547,482 2,465,884 Money market and savings accounts 3,399,415 3,617,249 3,562,982 3,678,135 3,691,186 Brokered certificates of deposit 118,968 129,039 129,064 129,017 128,970 Other certificates of deposit 411,740 397,869 456,137 468,458 479,323 Total deposit portfolio $ 10,829,150 $ 11,057,594 $ 11,092,618 $ 11,704,135 $ 11,343,799 Noninterest-bearing deposits to total deposits 42.9 % 42.0 % 42.8 % 41.7 % 40.4 % Total cost of deposits 0.53 % 0.31 % 0.13 % 0.10 % 0.10 %

Total deposits at December 31, 2022 were $10.8 billion, a decrease of $228.4 million from September 30, 2022, and a decrease of $514.6 million from December 31, 2021. Deposits declined from the end of the prior year due primarily to the managed run-off of certain interest-rate sensitive, large balance accounts and reflects a shift in the deposit mix aligned with the Company's disciplined focus on relationship-based, lower-cost deposits. These customers were single service customers and were not part of broader banking relationships.

Noninterest Income and Expense

The following tables present a comparative summary of the major components of noninterest income, other income, and noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

Linked quarter comparison Prior year comparison Quarter ended Quarter ended ($ in thousands) December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 Increase (decrease) December 31, 2021 Increase (decrease) Deposit service charges 4,463 4,951 $ (488 ) (10 ) % $ 3,962 $ 501 13 % Wealth management revenue 2,423 2,432 (9 ) — % 2,687 (264 ) (10 ) % Card services revenue 2,345 2,652 (307 ) (12 ) % 3,223 (878 ) (27 ) % Tax credit income (loss) 2,389 (3,625 ) 6,014 166 % 4,374 (1,985 ) (45 ) % Other income 5,253 3,044 2,209 73 % 8,384 (3,131 ) (37 ) % Total noninterest income $ 16,873 $ 9,454 $ 7,419 78 % $ 22,630 $ (5,757 ) (25 ) %

Total noninterest income for the fourth quarter 2022 was $16.9 million, an increase of $7.4 million from the linked quarter and a decrease of $5.8 million from the prior year quarter. The increase from the linked quarter was primarily due to an increase in tax credit income and fees earned on community development investments (included in Other income). Tax credit income in the current quarter was higher as market interest rates did not negatively impact tax credits held at fair value and tax credit sales reflected seasonal activity. Conversely, an increase in certain interest rates in the third quarter 2022 increased the discount rate used in the fair value of these projects, resulting in a lower fair value. The decrease in noninterest income from the prior year quarter was primarily due to lower fees from community development investments, lower tax credit income, and lower card services revenue. The Durbin Amendment limits the amount of interchange income the Company can earn on debit card transactions. This limitation went into effect for the Company in the third quarter 2022 and reduced card services revenue.

Linked quarter comparison Prior year comparison Quarter ended Quarter ended ($ in thousands) December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 Increase (decrease) December 31, 2021 Increase (decrease) BOLI $ 773 $ 769 $ 4 1 % $ 746 $ 27 4 % Community development investments 2,775 170 2,605 1,532 % 4,966 (2,191 ) (44 ) % Mortgage banking — 45 (45 ) (100 ) % 507 (507 ) (100 ) % Private equity fund distribution 433 64 369 577 % 573 (140 ) (24 ) % Servicing fees 181 655 (474 ) (72 ) % 269 (88 ) (33 ) % Swap fees 189 166 23 14 % 108 81 75 % Miscellaneous income 902 1,175 (273 ) (23 ) % 1,215 (313 ) (26 ) % Total other income $ 5,253 $ 3,044 $ 2,209 73 % $ 8,384 $ (3,131 ) (37 ) %

Community development and private equity distributions included in other income are not consistent sources of income and fluctuate based on distributions from the underlying funds. Servicing fee income is primarily earned from servicing SBA loans and may fluctuate based on prepayment experience and changes to the discount rate used in the valuation of the servicing rights. Mortgage banking revenue has declined since the prior year quarter due to higher interest rates, which have reduced sales volume.

Linked quarter comparison Prior year comparison Quarter ended Quarter ended ($ in thousands) December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 Increase (decrease) December 31, 2021 Increase (decrease) Employee compensation and benefits $ 38,175 $ 36,999 $ 1,176 3 % $ 33,488 $ 4,687 14 % Occupancy 4,248 4,497 (249 ) (6 ) % 4,510 (262 ) (6 ) % Deposit costs 13,256 7,661 5,595 73 % 4,745 8,511 179 % Merger-related expenses — — — — % 2,320 (2,320 ) (100 ) % Other expense 21,470 19,686 1,784 9 % 18,631 2,839 15 % Total noninterest expense $ 77,149 $ 68,843 $ 8,306 12 % $ 63,694 $ 13,455 21 %

Noninterest expense was $77.1 million for the fourth quarter 2022, compared to $68.8 million for the linked quarter, and $63.7 million for the prior year quarter. Employee compensation and benefits increased $1.2 million from the linked quarter primarily due to higher performance-based incentive accruals, resulting from fourth quarter growth and continued overall improvement in the Company's financial performance. Deposit costs increased $5.6 million and $8.5 million from the linked and prior year quarters, respectively, primarily due to variable deposit costs in certain of the Company's specialized deposit businesses that are impacted by higher interest rates, as well as increasing average balances. The increase in noninterest expense of $13.5 million from the prior year quarter was primarily due to an $8.5 million increase in deposit costs that are higher due to growth in specialized deposits and the increase in market interest rates; a $4.7 million increase in employee compensation from merit increases throughout 2021 and 2022 and growth in the associate base; and generally higher operating expenses due to an expanded business platform (e.g. first full year for First Choice). These increases were partially offset by a reduction of $2.3 million in merger costs from the First Choice acquisition recognized in the prior year quarter.

For the fourth quarter 2022, the Company's efficiency ratio was 49.6%, compared to 51.5% and 51.1% for the linked quarter and prior year quarter, respectively. The Company's core efficiency ratio3 was 48.1% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to 49.8% for the linked quarter and 47.5% for the prior year quarter.

3 Core efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to discussion and reconciliation of this measure in the accompanying financial tables.

Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate was 22% for both the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, compared to 21% for the prior year quarter.

Capital

The following table presents total equity and various EFSC capital ratios for the most recent five quarters:

Quarter ended Percent December 31, 2022* September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Shareholders' equity $ 1,522,263 $ 1,446,218 $ 1,447,412 $ 1,473,177 $ 1,529,116 Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets 14.2 % 14.2 % 14.2 % 14.4 % 14.7 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 12.6 % 12.6 % 12.5 % 12.7 % 13.0 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.1 % 11.0 % 10.9 % 11.0 % 11.3 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.4 % 7.9 % 7.8 % 7.6 % 8.1 % Leverage ratio 10.9 % 10.4 % 9.8 % 9.6 % 9.7 % *Capital ratios for the current quarter are preliminary and subject to, among other things, completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports and ongoing regulatory review.

Total equity was $1.5 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of $76.0 million from the linked quarter. The increase from the linked quarter was primarily due to the current quarter's net income of $60.0 million and a $22.9 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive income. The increase in accumulated other comprehensive income was due to a net fair value increase in the Company's fixed-rate, available-for-sale investment portfolio from changes in market interest rates during the period, partially offsetting the unrealized losses recognized earlier in 2022. Offsetting these increases were $9.9 million in common and preferred dividends. The Company's tangible common book value per share increased 7.7% in the current quarter to $28.67 at December 31, 2022, compared to $26.62 and $28.28 in the linked and prior year quarters, respectively. The Company's regulatory capital ratios continue to exceed the "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmark.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company's accounting and reporting policies conform to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, the Company provides other financial measures, such as tangible common equity, PPNR, ROATCE, financial metrics adjusted for PPP impact, core efficiency ratio, the tangible common equity ratio, and tangible book value per share, in this release that are considered "non-GAAP financial measures." Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that exclude (or include) amounts that are included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

The Company considers its tangible common equity, PPNR, ROATCE, financial metrics adjusted for PPP impact, core efficiency ratio, the tangible common equity ratio, and tangible book value per share, collectively "core performance measures," presented in this earnings release and the included tables as important measures of financial performance, even though they are non-GAAP measures, as they provide supplemental information by which to evaluate the impact of certain non-comparable items, and the Company's operating performance on an ongoing basis. Core performance measures exclude certain other income and expense items, such as merger-related expenses, facilities charges, and the gain or loss on sale of investment securities, that the Company believes to be not indicative of or useful to measure the Company's operating performance on an ongoing basis. The attached tables contain a reconciliation of these core performance measures to the GAAP measures. The Company believes that the tangible common equity ratio provides useful information to investors about the Company's capital strength even though it is considered to be a non-GAAP financial measure and is not part of the regulatory capital requirements to which the Company is subject.

The Company believes these non-GAAP measures and ratios, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and ratios, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's performance and capital strength. The Company's management uses, and believes that investors benefit from referring to, these non-GAAP measures and ratios in assessing the Company's operating results and related trends and when forecasting future periods. However, these non-GAAP measures and ratios should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or preferable to, ratios prepared in accordance with GAAP. In the attached tables, the Company has provided a reconciliation of, where applicable, the most comparable GAAP financial measures and ratios to the non-GAAP financial measures and ratios, or a reconciliation of the non-GAAP calculation of the financial measures for the periods indicated.

ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) Quarter ended Year ended (in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 EARNINGS SUMMARY Net interest income $ 138,835 $ 124,290 $ 109,613 $ 101,165 $ 102,060 $ 473,903 $ 360,194 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 2,123 676 658 (4,068 ) (3,660 ) (611 ) 13,385 Noninterest income 16,873 9,454 14,194 18,641 22,630 59,162 67,743 Noninterest expense 77,149 68,843 65,424 62,800 63,694 274,216 245,919 Income before income tax expense 76,436 64,225 57,725 61,074 64,656 259,460 168,633 Income tax expense 16,435 14,025 12,576 13,381 13,845 56,417 35,578 Net income 60,001 50,200 45,149 47,693 50,811 203,043 133,055 Preferred stock dividends 937 937 938 1,229 — $ 4,041 $ — Net income available to common shareholders $ 59,064 $ 49,263 $ 44,211 $ 46,464 $ 50,811 $ 199,002 $ 133,055 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.58 $ 1.32 $ 1.19 $ 1.23 $ 1.33 $ 5.31 $ 3.86 Return on average assets 1.83 % 1.51 % 1.34 % 1.42 % 1.52 % 1.52 % 1.16 % Return on average common equity 16.52 % 13.74 % 12.65 % 12.87 % 13.81 % 13.95 % 10.49 % ROATCE1 22.62 % 18.82 % 17.44 % 17.49 % 18.81 % 19.10 % 14.18 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 4.66 % 4.10 % 3.55 % 3.28 % 3.32 % 3.89 % 3.41 % Efficiency ratio 49.55 % 51.47 % 52.84 % 52.42 % 51.08 % 51.44 % 57.47 % Core efficiency ratio1 48.10 % 49.81 % 51.11 % 50.58 % 47.45 % 49.79 % 49.47 % Loans $ 9,737,138 $ 9,354,987 $ 9,269,176 $ 9,056,073 $ 9,017,642 Average loans $ 9,423,984 $ 9,230,738 $ 9,109,131 $ 9,005,875 $ 9,030,982 $ 9,193,682 $ 8,055,873 Assets $ 13,054,172 $ 12,994,787 $ 13,084,506 $ 13,706,769 $ 13,537,358 Average assets $ 12,986,568 $ 13,158,121 $ 13,528,474 $ 13,614,003 $ 13,267,193 $ 13,319,624 $ 11,467,310 Deposits $ 10,829,150 $ 11,057,594 $ 11,092,618 $ 11,704,135 $ 11,343,799 Average deposits $ 11,002,614 $ 11,154,895 $ 11,530,432 $ 11,494,212 $ 11,167,003 $ 11,293,806 $ 9,573,056 Period end common shares outstanding 37,253 37,223 37,206 37,516 37,820 Dividends per common share $ 0.24 $ 0.23 $ 0.22 $ 0.21 $ 0.20 $ 0.90 $ 0.75 Tangible book value per common share1 $ 28.67 $ 26.62 $ 26.63 $ 27.06 $ 28.28 Tangible common equity to tangible assets1 8.43 % 7.86 % 7.80 % 7.62 % 8.13 % Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets 14.2 % 14.2 % 14.2 % 14.4 % 14.7 % 1Refer to Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures table for a reconciliation of these measures to GAAP.

ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) Quarter ended Year ended ($ in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 INCOME STATEMENTS NET INTEREST INCOME Interest income $ 156,737 $ 135,695 $ 116,069 $ 106,581 $ 107,641 $ 515,082 $ 383,230 Interest expense 17,902 11,405 6,456 5,416 5,581 41,179 23,036 Net interest income 138,835 124,290 109,613 101,165 102,060 473,903 360,194 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 2,123 676 658 (4,068 ) (3,660 ) (611 ) 13,385 Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses 136,712 123,614 108,955 105,233 105,720 474,514 346,809 NONINTEREST INCOME Deposit service charges 4,463 4,951 4,749 4,163 3,962 18,326 15,428 Wealth management revenue 2,423 2,432 2,533 2,622 2,687 10,010 10,259 Card services revenue 2,345 2,652 3,514 3,040 3,223 11,551 11,880 Tax credit income (loss) 2,389 (3,625 ) 1,186 2,608 4,374 2,558 8,028 Other income 5,253 3,044 2,212 6,208 8,384 16,717 22,148 Total noninterest income 16,873 9,454 14,194 18,641 22,630 59,162 67,743 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Employee compensation and benefits 38,175 36,999 36,028 35,827 33,488 147,029 124,904 Occupancy 4,248 4,497 4,309 4,586 4,510 17,640 16,286 Branch closure expenses — — — — — — 3,441 Merger-related expenses — — — — 2,320 — 22,082 Other expense 34,726 27,347 25,087 22,387 23,376 109,547 79,206 Total noninterest expense 77,149 68,843 65,424 62,800 63,694 274,216 245,919 Income before income tax expense 76,436 64,225 57,725 61,074 64,656 259,460 168,633 Income tax expense 16,435 14,025 12,576 13,381 13,845 56,417 35,578 Net income $ 60,001 $ 50,200 $ 45,149 $ 47,693 $ 50,811 $ 203,043 $ 133,055 Preferred stock dividends 937 937 938 1,229 — 4,041 — Net income available to common shareholders $ 59,064 $ 49,263 $ 44,211 $ 46,464 $ 50,811 $ 199,002 $ 133,055 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.59 $ 1.32 $ 1.19 $ 1.23 $ 1.33 $ 5.32 $ 3.86 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.58 $ 1.32 $ 1.19 $ 1.23 $ 1.33 $ 5.31 $ 3.86

ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) Quarter ended ($ in thousands) Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 BALANCE SHEETS ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 229,580 $ 264,078 $ 271,763 $ 252,706 $ 209,177 Interest-earning deposits 69,808 489,825 680,343 1,735,708 1,819,508 Debt and equity investments 2,309,512 2,171,942 2,172,318 1,993,927 1,855,583 Loans held for sale 1,228 785 4,615 4,270 6,389 Loans 9,737,138 9,354,987 9,269,176 9,056,073 9,017,642 Allowance for credit losses (136,932 ) (140,572 ) (140,546 ) (139,212 ) (145,041 ) Total loans, net 9,600,206 9,214,415 9,128,630 8,916,861 8,872,601 Fixed assets, net 42,985 43,882 46,028 46,900 47,915 Goodwill 365,164 365,164 365,164 365,164 365,164 Intangible assets, net 16,919 18,217 19,528 20,855 22,286 Other assets 418,770 426,479 396,117 370,378 338,735 Total assets $ 13,054,172 $ 12,994,787 $ 13,084,506 $ 13,706,769 $ 13,537,358 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 4,642,732 $ 4,642,539 $ 4,746,478 $ 4,881,043 $ 4,578,436 Interest-bearing deposits 6,186,418 6,415,055 6,346,140 6,823,092 6,765,363 Total deposits 10,829,150 11,057,594 11,092,618 11,704,135 11,343,799 Subordinated debentures and notes 155,433 155,298 155,164 155,031 154,899 FHLB advances 100,000 — 50,000 50,000 50,000 Other borrowings 324,119 197,422 226,695 228,846 353,863 Other liabilities 123,207 138,255 112,617 95,580 105,681 Total liabilities 11,531,909 11,548,569 11,637,094 12,233,592 12,008,242 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock 71,988 71,988 71,988 71,988 71,988 Common stock 373 372 372 395 398 Treasury stock — — — (73,528 ) (73,528 ) Additional paid-in capital 982,660 979,543 976,684 1,010,446 1,018,799 Retained earnings 597,574 547,506 506,849 523,136 492,682 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (130,332 ) (153,191 ) (108,481 ) (59,260 ) 18,777 Total shareholders' equity 1,522,263 1,446,218 1,447,412 1,473,177 1,529,116 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,054,172 $ 12,994,787 $ 13,084,506 $ 13,706,769 $ 13,537,358

Year ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ($ in thousands) Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Yield/ Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans1, 2 $ 9,193,682 $ 456,703 4.97 % $ 8,055,873 $ 349,112 4.33 % Securities2 2,100,687 54,822 2.61 1,567,993 37,773 2.41 Interest-earning deposits 1,074,165 10,599 0.99 1,084,853 1,496 0.14 Total interest-earning assets 12,368,534 522,124 4.22 10,708,719 388,381 3.63 Noninterest-earning assets 951,090 758,591 Total assets $ 13,319,624 $ 11,467,310 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 2,318,363 $ 7,038 0.30 % $ 2,122,752 $ 1,614 0.08 % Money market accounts 2,781,579 19,306 0.69 2,557,836 4,669 0.18 Savings accounts 819,043 305 0.04 724,768 225 0.03 Certificates of deposit 569,272 3,509 0.62 570,496 4,160 0.73 Total interest-bearing deposits 6,488,257 30,158 0.46 5,975,852 10,668 0.18 Subordinated debentures and notes 155,160 9,166 5.91 195,686 10,960 5.60 FHLB advances 33,467 599 1.79 59,945 803 1.34 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 211,039 487 0.23 225,895 235 0.10 Other borrowings 22,812 769 3.37 26,427 370 1.40 Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,910,735 41,179 0.60 6,483,805 23,036 0.36 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 4,805,549 3,597,204 Other liabilities 104,581 109,148 Total liabilities 11,820,865 10,190,157 Shareholders' equity 1,498,759 1,277,153 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,319,624 $ 11,467,310 Total net interest income $ 480,945 $ 365,345 Net interest margin 3.89 % 3.41 % 1 Average balances include nonaccrual loans. Interest income includes loan fees of $16.7 million and $28.4 million for the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. Loan fees in 2022 and 2021 included PPP fees of $4.1 million and $21.7 million, respectively. 2 Non-taxable income is presented on a fully tax-equivalent basis using a 25.2% tax rate. The tax-equivalent adjustments were $7.0 million and $5.1 million for the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) Quarter ended ($ in thousands) Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 LOAN PORTFOLIO Commercial and industrial $ 3,859,882 $ 3,709,893 $ 3,596,701 $ 3,398,723 $ 3,392,375 Commercial real estate 4,628,371 4,438,647 4,294,375 4,278,138 4,176,928 Construction real estate 611,565 583,649 724,163 702,630 734,073 Residential real estate 395,537 397,450 413,727 432,639 454,052 Other 241,783 225,348 240,210 243,943 260,214 Total loans $ 9,737,138 $ 9,354,987 $ 9,269,176 $ 9,056,073 $ 9,017,642 DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO Noninterest-bearing demand accounts $ 4,642,732 $ 4,642,539 $ 4,746,478 $ 4,881,043 $ 4,578,436 Interest-bearing demand accounts 2,256,295 2,270,898 2,197,957 2,547,482 2,465,884 Money market and savings accounts 3,399,415 3,617,249 3,562,982 3,678,135 3,691,186 Brokered certificates of deposit 118,968 129,039 129,064 129,017 128,970 Other certificates of deposit 411,740 397,869 456,137 468,458 479,323 Total deposits $ 10,829,150 $ 11,057,594 $ 11,092,618 $ 11,704,135 $ 11,343,799 AVERAGE BALANCES Loans $ 9,423,984 $ 9,230,738 $ 9,109,131 $ 9,005,875 $ 9,030,982 Securities 2,204,211 2,202,255 2,068,119 1,923,969 1,753,159 Interest-earning assets 11,995,295 12,198,251 12,579,211 12,711,116 12,373,149 Assets 12,986,568 13,158,121 13,528,474 13,614,003 13,267,193 Deposits 11,002,614 11,154,895 11,530,432 11,494,212 11,167,003 Shareholders' equity 1,490,592 1,494,504 1,474,267 1,536,221 1,495,396 Tangible common equity1 1,035,896 1,038,495 1,016,940 1,077,529 1,071,902 YIELDS (tax equivalent) Loans 5.87 % 5.10 % 4.51 % 4.34 % 4.32 % Securities 2.91 2.65 2.51 2.31 2.30 Interest-earning assets 5.25 4.47 3.76 3.45 3.50 Interest-bearing deposits 0.94 0.54 0.24 0.17 0.17 Deposits 0.53 0.31 0.13 0.10 0.10 Subordinated debentures 6.07 5.91 5.84 5.81 5.64 FHLB advances and other borrowed funds 1.39 0.66 0.51 0.41 0.43 Interest-bearing liabilities 1.07 0.67 0.37 0.30 0.31 Net interest margin 4.66 4.10 3.55 3.28 3.32 1 Refer to Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures table for a reconciliation of these measures to GAAP.

PPP details:

Quarter ended ($ in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 PPP loans outstanding, net of deferred fees $ 7,272 $ 13,165 $ 49,175 $ 134,084 $ 271,958 Average PPP loans outstanding, net 11,546 26,113 89,152 194,382 365,295 PPP interest and fee income recognized 81 471 1,557 2,858 4,864 PPP deferred fees remaining 82 119 524 1,851 4,215 PPP average yield 2.78 % 7.16 % 7.01 % 5.96 % 5.28 %

Quarter ended Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Financial Metrics: As Reported Excluding PPP* As Reported Excluding PPP* As Reported Excluding PPP* As Reported Excluding PPP* EPS $ 1.32 $ 1.31 $ 1.19 $ 1.15 $ 1.23 $ 1.17 $ 1.33 $ 1.23 ROAA 1.51 % 1.51 % 1.34 % 1.31 % 1.42 % 1.38 % 1.52 % 1.45 % PPNR ROAA* 1.96 % 1.95 % 1.73 % 1.70 % 1.70 % 1.64 % 1.89 % 1.80 % Tangible common equity/tangible assets* 7.86 % 7.86 % 7.80 % 7.83 % 7.62 % 7.70 % 8.13 % 8.31 % Leverage ratio 10.4 % 10.4 % 9.8 % 9.8 % 9.6 % 9.7 % 9.7 % 10.0 % NIM 4.10 % 4.10 % 3.55 % 3.52 % 3.28 % 3.23 % 3.32 % 3.26 % * Non-GAAP measures. Refer to discussion and reconciliation of these measures in the accompanying financial tables. Table only includes periods where PPP impacted reported results. Calculations not adjusted for increase in average deposits or increase in deposit expense, as applicable.

ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) Quarter ended (in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 ASSET QUALITY Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 2,075 $ 478 $ (175 ) $ 1,521 $ 3,263 Nonperforming loans 9,981 18,184 19,560 21,160 28,024 Classified assets 99,122 98,078 96,801 93,199 100,797 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.10 % 0.19 % 0.21 % 0.23 % 0.31 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.08 % 0.14 % 0.16 % 0.17 % 0.23 % Allowance for credit losses to loans 1.41 % 1.50 % 1.52 % 1.54 % 1.61 % Allowance for credit losses to loans, excluding guaranteed loans 1.56 % 1.67 % 1.69 % 1.73 % 1.84 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 1,371.9 % 773.1 % 718.5 % 657.9 % 517.6 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans -annualized 0.09 % 0.02 % (0.01 ) % 0.07 % 0.14 % WEALTH MANAGEMENT Trust assets under management $ 1,885,394 $ 1,691,230 $ 1,757,228 $ 1,943,428 $ 2,083,543 SHARE DATA Book value per common share $ 38.93 $ 36.92 $ 36.97 $ 37.35 $ 38.53 Tangible book value per common share1 $ 28.67 $ 26.62 $ 26.63 $ 27.06 $ 28.28 Market value per share $ 48.96 $ 44.04 $ 41.50 $ 47.31 $ 47.09 Period end common shares outstanding 37,253 37,223 37,206 37,516 37,820 Average basic common shares 37,257 37,241 37,243 37,788 38,228 Average diluted common shares 37,415 37,348 37,282 37,858 38,311 CAPITAL2 Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets 14.2 % 14.2 % 14.2 % 14.4 % 14.7 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 12.6 % 12.6 % 12.5 % 12.7 % 13.0 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.1 % 11.0 % 10.9 % 11.0 % 11.3 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets1 8.4 % 7.9 % 7.8 % 7.6 % 8.1 % 1 Refer to Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures table for a reconciliation of these measures to GAAP. 2 Capital ratios for the current quarter are preliminary and subject to, among other things, completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports and ongoing regulatory review.

ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Quarter ended Year ended ($ in thousands) Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 CORE EFFICIENCY RATIO* Net interest income (GAAP) $ 138,835 $ 124,290 $ 109,613 $ 101,165 $ 102,060 $ 473,903 $ 360,194 Tax equivalent adjustment 1,983 1,854 1,699 1,506 1,507 7,042 5,151 Net interest income - FTE (non-GAAP) 140,818 126,144 111,312 102,671 103,567 480,945 365,345 Noninterest income 16,873 9,454 14,194 18,641 22,630 59,162 67,743 Less gain (loss) on sale of other real estate owned — (22 ) (90 ) 19 — (93 ) 884 Total core revenue (non-GAAP) 157,691 135,576 125,416 121,331 126,197 540,014 433,972 Noninterest expense (GAAP) 77,149 68,843 65,424 62,800 63,694 274,216 245,919 Less amortization of intangibles 1,299 1,310 1,328 1,430 1,491 5,367 5,691 Less branch closure expenses — — — — — — 3,441 Less merger-related expenses — — — — 2,320 — 22,082 Core noninterest expense (non-GAAP) 75,850 67,533 64,096 61,370 59,883 268,849 214,705 Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 48.10 % 49.81 % 51.11 % 50.58 % 47.45 % 49.79 % 49.47 % *In the fourth quarter 2022, the core efficiency calculation was modified to include tax equivalent income and exclude amortization of intangibles. The prior period calculations have been adjusted to conform to the current period presentation.

Quarter ended ($ in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AND TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY RATIO Shareholders' equity $ 1,522,263 $ 1,446,218 $ 1,447,412 $ 1,473,177 $ 1,529,116 Less preferred stock 71,988 71,988 71,988 71,988 71,988 Less goodwill 365,164 365,164 365,164 365,164 365,164 Less intangible assets 16,919 18,217 19,528 20,855 22,286 Tangible common equity $ 1,068,192 $ 990,849 $ 990,732 $ 1,015,170 $ 1,069,678 Period end shares outstanding 37,253 37,223 37,206 37,516 37,820 Tangible book value per share $ 28.67 $ 26.62 $ 26.63 $ 27.06 $ 28.28 Total assets $ 13,054,172 $ 12,994,787 $ 13,084,506 $ 13,706,769 $ 13,537,358 Less goodwill 365,164 365,164 365,164 365,164 365,164 Less intangible assets 16,919 18,217 19,528 20,855 22,286 Tangible assets $ 12,672,089 $ 12,611,406 $ 12,699,814 $ 13,320,750 $ 13,149,908 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.43 % 7.86 % 7.80 % 7.62 % 8.13 %