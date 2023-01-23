Crypto Culinary Club Announces First Opportunity For Membership

Crypto Culinary Club Logo Crypto Culinary Club Chefs Crypto Culinary Club | All Access Token Samples

The Culinary Club, Which Will Use NFTs As Its Diner’s Passes To Real Work Events, Will Mint Its First Tokens For Purchase On January 27, 2023 at 3PM ET

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the launch announcement of Crypto Culinary Club by the biggest names in food and fine dining, they today announced their official mint date, which signifies their public sale date, will commence on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 3PM ET.

The announcement of the mint date follows widespread excitement about the platform and the expectation around the club’s real world events mixed with modern Web3 digital tokens for membership. The leadership recently hosted a Zoom event for VIPs and press with several chefs including partner Michael Symon.

Crypto Culinary Club’s concept merges traditional culinary clubs featuring members only exclusive events prepared by chefs that members can attend, paired with private Zoom classes, pop-ups, merch, and leveraging each member’s exclusive NFT as their membership card. The platform’s membership will live on the Ethereum blockchain.

Said Kapono Dacascos, Founder and CEO of Crypto Culinary Club, “We are extremely excited to be bringing a real world application of blockchain technology together with one of our family’s greatest passions - fine and creative dining. We see this first mint as a starting point as we have a long and exciting roadmap for future chefs and mints. We’re excited about the buzz surrounding our launch.”

Added Jackson Hren, Co-Founder and President of Crypto Culinary Club, “This platform merges the best of all worlds - giving people the opportunity to attend amazing culinary events around the world. I’m really proud of what we’ve been able to create and the excitement we’ve seen in our earlier discussions and announcements.”

“I’m very excited about the launch of Crypto Culinary Club for so many reasons. I am mostly excited about having the opportunity to connect with the club members through the personal cooking demos and the incredible events that will take place. We will be hosting these events both individually and with other chefs that I have the utmost respect for. These chefs are not only some of the best in the business, but are some of the most genuine people I know.” says chef Michael Symon, who is also a partner in Crypto Culinary Club.

Symon will also be kicking off the club’s first in-person event in Los Angeles, California with a Rooftop Champagne and Caviar event in March 2023. Several weeks after, Esther Choi will be showcasing her skills with an event of her own.

The public sale will take place on January 27th, 2023 at 3PM ET/12PM PT with 9,750 tokens becoming available for purchase, meaning only 9,750 will be able to initially purchase memberships to the exclusive club. The mint price is slated for 3ETH.

Those interested in learning more about Crypto Culinary Club or purchasing a token on mint day can visit https://cryptoculinaryclub.com.

About Crypto Culinary Club (https://cryptoculinaryclub.com)

Crypto Culinary Club is a modern take on culinary clubs powered by merging the power of the blockchain with real world events. It was founded by Kapono Dacascos, Jackson Hren and Julie Dacascos with the goal of evolving the intersection between food and technology. Famed chef Michael Symon is also a partner in the venture. Their first mint will take place on January 27, 2023.

