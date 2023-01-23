Submit Release
Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Travel to Cleveland and Parma, Ohio

One week after her trip to Kyiv, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel to Cleveland and Parma, Ohio, on January 24, to engage with Ohioans and the Ukrainian diaspora community, and to discuss U.S. support for Ukraine. Deputy Secretary Sherman will join Governor Mike DeWine and other state and local officials in Parma for a roundtable discussion with Ukrainian refugees and diaspora members. The Deputy Secretary will also deliver a speech on our continued support to Ukraine at the City Club of Cleveland.

While in Cleveland, Deputy Secretary Sherman will visit Case Western Reserve University to engage with students on foreign policy issues and to participate in a discussion on career opportunities in foreign policy. The Deputy Secretary will also meet with students, faculty, and staff who are alumni of the State Department’s people-to-people diplomacy programs, which include alumni of the Fulbright Program, the Benjamin Gilman Scholarship, and Critical Language Scholars.

