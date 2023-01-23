Family Law Section Exec. Council Member Recognized With ‘Faculty Leadership Award’ from Florida Judicial College
The Family Law Section of The Florida Bar Applauds General Magistrate Barbara Goiran, Long Time Section Leader
Once again, Magistrate Goiran has shown the Florida legal community her passion for her profession, and her willingness to step in and help wherever needed.”TALLAHASSEE, FL, USA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- General Magistrate Barbara Goiran of the 6th Judicial Circuit and longtime Family Law Section executive council member, was presented with the ‘Hon. Mark I. Shames Faculty Leadership Award’ for her work during Phase 1 of Florida Judicial College in Tallahassee. Goiran and three of her colleagues – General Magistrates Barbara Kissner (5th Judicial Circuit), Keith Schenck (5th Judicial Circuit), and Maxine A.M. Williams (15th Judicial Circuit) - were recognized for outstanding leadership skills and initiative demonstrated during Phase 1 of Florida Judicial College.
— Philip S. Wartenberg, Section Chair, 2022-2023
Judge Angela Cox, 4th Judicial Circuit and Dean of the Florida Judicial College, presented the award and thanked the Magistrates for stepping in at the last minute when the previous track leader was suddenly hospitalized and could not participate. The four Magistrates quickly organized lesson plans and teaching assignments for the General Magistrate and Child Support Hearing Office curriculum.
“Once again, Magistrate Goiran has shown the Florida legal community her passion for her profession, and her willingness to step in and help wherever needed,” said Phil Wartenberg, General Magistrate and Chair of The Family Law Section of The Florida Bar. ‘She’s a consummate leader and an incredible role model, so deserving of this recognition.”
The award is named for the late Honorable Mark I. Shames, who had served 21 years as a Circuit Judge in Pinellas County and was the Dean of the Florida Judicial College from 2013-15. Shames is remembered as an exemplary judge who was dedicated to the education and training of his fellow Florida judges.
