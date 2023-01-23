Family Law Section Exec. Council Member Recognized With ‘Faculty Leadership Award’ from Florida Judicial College

Share This Article

Chief Justice Carlos G. Muniz, Circuit Judge Gilberto Perez, General Magistrate Barbara Goiran, Circuit Judge Angela Cox, General Magistrate Barbara Kissner. General Magistrate Keith Schenck, Circuit Judge Louis Schiff

The Family Law Section of The Florida Bar Applauds General Magistrate Barbara Goiran, Long Time Section Leader

Once again, Magistrate Goiran has shown the Florida legal community her passion for her profession, and her willingness to step in and help wherever needed.” — Philip S. Wartenberg, Section Chair, 2022-2023