Teck to Release Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on February 21, 2023
/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) will release its fourth quarter 2022 earnings results before market open on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.
A webcast to review the results will be held as follows:
|Date:
|Tuesday, February 21, 2023
|Time:
|5:00 a.m. PT / 8:00 a.m. ET
|Listen-Only Webcast:
|teck.com
|Dial In for Investor & Analyst Q&A:
|416.915.3239 or 1.800.319.4610
Quote “Teck Resources”, to join the call
An archive of the webcast will be available at teck.com within 24 hours.
About Teck
As one of Canada’s leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK.
Investor Contact:
Ellen Lai
Coordinator, Investor Relations
604.699.4257
ellen.lai@teck.com
Media Contact:
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com