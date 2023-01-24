Novamex Customers are the Real Big Winners at Kick-Off This Year
EINPresswire.com/ -- Novamex is helping customers Score More this month with Live Event credit, in partnership with TLC Marketing- the leading global agency for added-value rewards.
From January 16th - February 21st, 2023, Novamex customers purchasing $10 worth of Jarritos, Sidral, Sangria, Mineragua, C2O, and Steaz products in a single transaction will be rewarded with a $50 Live Event credit to use on sporting events, theatrical productions, concerts, family entertainment, and more!
Nick Dianni, the Channel Marketing Manager for Novamex stated "We're extremely excited about this promotion, and our partnership overall with TLC Marketing in 2023. Working with them has helped us strategize and plan a full year of promotions like never before. They truly are full service and it has been a pleasure working with everyone on the team from start to finish. Most importantly TLC has allowed us to provide tremendous value to our consumers, no matter where they shop or what time of year it is."
Paul DeBonis, Managing Partner of TLC Marketing North America, is thrilled to launch the first of several 2023 marketing activations and said, “It’s really cool when you get to work with a brand that you’ve known and enjoyed for years. Since I can remember, Taco Tuesday meant Jarritos was on the table. And if you haven’t tried yet, you’re missing out- luckily you can go buy it now, AND get $50 to go see any live event you choose! Enjoy and keep an eye out for our promotions across the Novamex brands throughout the rest of 2023!”
To claim the reward, participants simply need to visit the campaign microsite https://www.scoremore.supergoodrewards.com to upload a picture of their receipt to validate purchase and will be emailed their unique promotional code to enjoy their live event! The live event credit is a perfect fit for the promotional period, with millions gathering to cheer on their favorite team, with Novamex beverages in the starting line-up!
Jennifer Angotti
From January 16th - February 21st, 2023, Novamex customers purchasing $10 worth of Jarritos, Sidral, Sangria, Mineragua, C2O, and Steaz products in a single transaction will be rewarded with a $50 Live Event credit to use on sporting events, theatrical productions, concerts, family entertainment, and more!
Nick Dianni, the Channel Marketing Manager for Novamex stated "We're extremely excited about this promotion, and our partnership overall with TLC Marketing in 2023. Working with them has helped us strategize and plan a full year of promotions like never before. They truly are full service and it has been a pleasure working with everyone on the team from start to finish. Most importantly TLC has allowed us to provide tremendous value to our consumers, no matter where they shop or what time of year it is."
Paul DeBonis, Managing Partner of TLC Marketing North America, is thrilled to launch the first of several 2023 marketing activations and said, “It’s really cool when you get to work with a brand that you’ve known and enjoyed for years. Since I can remember, Taco Tuesday meant Jarritos was on the table. And if you haven’t tried yet, you’re missing out- luckily you can go buy it now, AND get $50 to go see any live event you choose! Enjoy and keep an eye out for our promotions across the Novamex brands throughout the rest of 2023!”
To claim the reward, participants simply need to visit the campaign microsite https://www.scoremore.supergoodrewards.com to upload a picture of their receipt to validate purchase and will be emailed their unique promotional code to enjoy their live event! The live event credit is a perfect fit for the promotional period, with millions gathering to cheer on their favorite team, with Novamex beverages in the starting line-up!
Jennifer Angotti
TLC Marketing North America
+1 646-459-8815
jennifer.angotti@tlcmarketing.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn