NAHQ ATO Program Aligns International CPHQ Preparation

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) offers the healthcare industry the only accredited certification in healthcare quality, the Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality® (CPHQ), and extensive educational programming to prepare for the CPHQ exam. As part of an ongoing effort to help quality professionals enhance their competencies and their value to their employer, NAHQ has initiated a NAHQ ATO (authorized training organization) pilot program that provides businesses with the opportunity to formally engage with NAHQ so that those organizations may offer CPHQ training outside the United States and align their CPHQ exam preparation offerings to the NAHQ brand and mission.

“Our authorized training organizations maintain and strengthen the integrity of the credential by ensuring candidates, students, and institutions meet NAHQ standards in a manner that is in alignment with NAHQ’s mission and values,” said Jennifer Pitts, MA, NAHQ’s vice president of products, programs, and certification. “When candidates prepare for the CPHQ exam with a NAHQ approved ATO, they can trust that the preparation materials have been vetted by NAHQ.”

Recognition as a NAHQ ATO assures that the training organization is a trustworthy and standardized resource for CPHQ certification exam preparation, the ATO provides quality education that supports CPHQ exam candidate success, and that ATO students receive special pricing on study materials and the CPHQ exam. The following are recognized as NAHQ ATOs: Gazelles Management Consultancy, PrimeXperts Consultancy and Training, LLC, Wave Health Consultancy and Zakaria Zaki Al-Attal, PhD, RN, CPHQ, CPPS.

About NAHQ

The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) is the only organization dedicated to healthcare quality professionals, defining the standard of excellence for the profession, and equipping professionals and organizations across the continuum of healthcare to meet these standards. NAHQ believes that to reduce variability in healthcare delivery, we must first reduce variability in healthcare quality competencies, so we focus our efforts on healthcare quality competencies and workforce development. NAHQ published the first and only Healthcare Quality Competency Framework and validated it twice in the market. We offer the only accredited certification in healthcare quality, the Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality® (CPHQ), extensive educational programming, networking opportunities and career resources to help healthcare quality professionals enhance their competencies and their value. Learn more at NAHQ.org.