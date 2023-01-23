ScholarPath appoints Ben Cook as Chief Technology Officer
We are delighted to welcome Ben on board, as he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience leading large tech teams in similar environments.”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ScholarPath, an education platform designed to help high school students pursue a future true to their talents and passions, has hired Ben Cook as the organization’s Chief Technology Officer. As a welcome addition to the team, Cook will lead engineering and development efforts and oversee the direct deployment of career planning technology in school districts across the United States.
Cook joins ScholarPath with more than 22 years of experience as a software engineer and proven leader. In his previous role as Director of Software Engineering at HCL Technologies, a global technology services and consulting company, Cook worked to deploy and integrate cutting edge Microsoft technologies for clients. Cook has worked with companies of all sizes, from startups and small businesses to Fortune 100, directing technology strategy and implementation across a range of industries. In his early career, he spent several years working with nonprofits where he discovered a passion for using his professional experience to help others succeed. He looks forward to applying this dedication to his new role at ScholarPath.
“ScholarPath allows me to help students prepare for life after school no matter what path they choose,” said Cook. “We aggregate information from all the different post-high school options into one easy-to-use system, taking the stress out of planning for students, parents and educators, and simplifying what can be an overwhelming process. We’re making a difference in people’s lives and guiding kids to a career they love.”
In his new role, Cook will work closely with his team to drive software innovation and build upon ScholarPath’s current platform, which connects students directly with colleges, employers and recruiters across the country to identify a path forward that aligns with the student’s interests and educational goals.
“At ScholarPath, we are constantly pivoting and solving challenges head on,” said Doug Mitchell, Co-Founder and CEO of ScholarPath. “This fast-paced environment requires a team that is readily available to adapt and grow with us. We are delighted to welcome Ben on board, as he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience leading large tech teams in similar environments. ”
As Cook settles into his new position, he looks forward to continuing to streamline the onboarding and user experience and helping the organization expand their capabilities.
About ScholarPath
MyScholar’s ScholarPath is a workforce development social network tool for high school students. By building an ecosystem for students, colleges, employers and the military, ScholarPath is changing how high school students plan their future and how high school talent is recruited. The organization helps high school students find their right path, whether that be college, the workforce, or the military. Founded by an experienced team of educators and technologists, ScholarPath launched in multiple St. Louis high schools during the 2020/2021 school year, in conjunction with area chambers of commerce, employers, unions and the military. To learn more about ScholarPath’s mission, visit www.scholarpath.com.
