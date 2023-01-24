The Aerospace Professor autobiography: Show Business and Art Influences Helped Him to Develop Aerospace Business Goals
The Aerospace Professor autobiography: Show Business and Art Influences Helped Him to Develop His Aerospace Entrepreneurship Goals and Philanthropic Interests
We Cannot Rise Above, Until We Begin to Look Above”COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Aerospace Professor: The Man and The Brand autobiography is now available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Books-A-Million, Walmart, and many of your favorite exchanges, with an audiobook available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Google Play, Scribd, and many other exchanges.
Despite the gravity and severity of any particular experience, The Aerospace Professor’s direct and indirect associations served as sources of strength. Read more about The Aerospace Professor and Taraji P. Henson, Tuskegee Airman General Benjamin O. Davis, Jr., Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm, John Mellencamp, Charlie Wilson, Golden Frinks (Civil Rights Activist), William Earl “Bootsy” Collins, Oprah Winfrey, The U.S. Air Force, The Haliwa-Saponi Tribe, Representative John D. Hall, and Brooke Simpson (The Voice). Remember to always “Look Above.”
“We Cannot Rise Above, Until We Begin to Look Above” - Jeffery Battle, The Aerospace Professor. His autobiography and life experiences are where an incredible number of adverse circumstances and perceived setbacks, uncovered unlikely success stories despite the gravity and severity of the events individually. The chapters within The Aerospace Professor autobiography are provocative and a compilation of dramatic, emotional, and riveting journeys from early childhood through maturity. He is also a service-disabled veteran and prostate cancer survivor.
Who am I, Forrest Gump? The Aerospace Professor personal memoir, with a small amount of imagination, resembles the life of a Tom Hanks movie character like Forrest Gump. The sheer continuation of true-life experiences of The Aerospace Professor is similar to what a Tom Hanks movie character like Forrest Gump would go through.
The Aerospace Professor (Jeffery Battle) and The Aerospace Professor Company, are the definitions of the title and subtitle "The Aerospace Professor: The Man and The Brand." Adjunct Professor Jeffery Battle has currently achieved a Master of Business Administration in Aviation (MBA/A), with two Bachelor of Science (BS) degrees in General Engineering and Professional Aeronautics and is currently all-but-dissertation towards a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) degree.
"Eliminate failure as an option, be flexible and adapt, focus on what is real, and find a passion and develop a vision." The mantra of The Aerospace Professor is “Look Above.” The words “Look Above” for The Aerospace Professor mean that each day, all individuals should strive to perform at a higher level or at least a level above what they had initially intended.
Don’t just do your best, do your very best each day! Be excited about life and continue to be inspired by questioning and challenging yourself about what “Look Above” means for you today! Also, remember to give back and help others.
Purchase the dynamic autobiography and find out ways to be flexible and adapt, seeking to eliminate failure as an option. The Aerospace Professor: The Man and The Brand autobiography is now available on Amazon at the website https://theaerospaceprofessorbooks.com.
