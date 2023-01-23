Submit Release
Governor Abbott Announces New Category For Texas Travel Industry Recovery Grant Program

January 23, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced a new application category opening for the Texas Travel Industry Recovery Grant (TTIR) program through the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism, beginning February 1. The TTIR program provides one-time grants of up to $20,000 for the recovery of Texas businesses in the tourism, travel, and hospitality industry that were negatively impacted during the pandemic.

“Travel and tourism are critical to both the Texas economy and local economies, supporting one in 10 jobs in Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “All eligible tourism-related businesses in Texas are strongly encouraged to apply for this grant program. While direct travel spending in Texas is recovering at a faster rate than national averages, we continue supporting Texas businesses as they grow and expand. Visitor spending at Texas destinations brings more revenue into communities and spurs local job creation across industries in every region of our state. Working together, we will continue to build an even brighter Texas of tomorrow." 

Eligible applicants may receive a one-time grant of up to $20,000.

The new TTIR category opens applications February 1 for:

 

NAICS Code   Industry

532111         Passenger car rental

487990         Scenic and sightseeing transportation, other

487210         Scenic and sightseeing transportation, water

487110         Scenic and sightseeing transportation, land

485510         Charter bus industry

483212         Inland water passenger transportation

483114         Coastal and Great Lakes passenger transportation

483112         Deep sea passenger transportation

481211         Nonscheduled chartered passenger air

481111         Scheduled passenger air transportation

The new category also reopens the application process February 1 for all previous applicants who may now qualify for funding or for additional funding:

71              Arts, entertainment and recreation

7211           Traveler accommodation: hotels and motels, bed and breakfast

7212           RV parks and recreational camps; campgrounds

5615           Travel arrangement and reservation services; convention and visitors bureaus  

561920       Convention and trade show organizers, event and meeting planning services

722             Food services and drinking places

312120        Breweries and microbreweries

312130        Wineries

312140        Distilleries

 

Applicants must submit supporting documents along with their application to demonstrate compliance with grant and eligibility requirements.

For eligibility and grant application details, deadlines, and the TTIR application portal, visit: ttir.gov.texas.gov

To view the TTIR application instruction video, visit: gov.texas.gov/business/page/ttir-faq

The TTIR grant program was established by Senate Bill 8 and signed into law by the Governor following the 87th Legislative Session to administer $180 million of funds received from the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism is tasked with marketing and promoting the state of Texas as a premier business location and travel destination.

