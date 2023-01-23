YMCA of the Palm Beaches Prayer Breakfast Features Best-Selling Author John C. Maxwell as Keynote Speaker
14th Annual Prayer Breakfast Takes Place on Thursday, March 23 at The Breakers Palm Beach
The Y has a goal of never turning away an individual or family for needed programs or services because of their inability to pay.”PALM BEACH, FL, USA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The YMCA of the Palm Beaches will host its 14th Annual Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, March 23, at 7:45 a.m. at The Breakers Palm Beach. New York Times best-selling author and global leadership authority John C. Maxwell will present the keynote address.
— Timothy Coffield, President & CEO
Maxwell, named one of the world’s most influential leadership experts by Inc. magazine, has authored numerous books, primarily about leadership, selling more than 35 million books in 50 languages. The highly sought-after speaker regularly speaks to Fortune 500 companies, national leaders, and top business executives. Maxwell’s address at this year’s Prayer Breakfast will focus on Servant Leadership.
Tickets start at $250 per person and event sponsorships are still available. To learn more, call 561.352.9552 or email events@ymcapalmbeaches.org.
Honorary Chairpersons for the 14th Annual Prayer Breakfast are Jim and Sara McCann. Planning Committee members include Kathy Leone, Cathy Hedrick, Scott McCranels, Kristy Pressly, Dick Baumer, and Phil Cambo.
"The Y has a goal of never turning away an individual or family for needed programs or services because of their inability to pay," said Timothy Coffield, President & CEO. All funds raised at the Prayer Breakfast go to provide support for the YMCA’s mission of strengthening community through programs that programs that build healthy spirit, mind, and body for all.
Annual Prayer Breakfast sponsors have included: The Breakers, Hedrick Brothers Construction, The Weitz Company, FPL, Gunster Law, First Republic Bank, WGI, Peacock and Lewis Architects, Burkhardt Construction, McCranels Orthodontics, Hive Home, Gift and Garden, Christian Angle Real Estate, John Cassidy Air Conditioning, Greenberg Traurig Attorneys, Congressman Mark Foley, and others.
About the YMCA of the Palm Beaches
Since 1917, YMCA of the Palm Beaches has served Palm Beach County, working side-by-side with local families and neighbors to ensure that everyone, regardless of age, income or background has the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive. With a focus on youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility, The Y has a goal of never turning away an individual or family from a needed program or service due to their inability to pay. Thanks to the generous support of those in the community, the YMCA of the Palm Beaches is able to provide hundreds of thousands of dollars in financial assistance each year. Please visit www.ymcapalmbeaches.org for more information.
Julie M. Mullen
The Buzz Agency
+1 561-779-2516
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other