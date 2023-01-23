Whelpley and Paul Fairport Celebrates Accolades and Growth Entering Into 2023

/EIN News/ -- Village of Fairport, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Village of Fairport, New York -

Fairport, NY — Whelpley and Paul’s Fairport location is excited to celebrate several accolades as they move into 2023, including being the number one locally owned eye care practice in western New York, as well as being the longest running in the region. Along with the acclaim they’ve received from their community, the practice itself has grown considerably, further cementing the practice’s reputation as a part of Rochester history. As Whelpley and Paul prepares for their centennial anniversary in 2024, their current achievements further represent their commitment to providing world-class eye services.

“It’s such an honor for us to be recognized by our local community,” said Rashida Clarke, an optometrist at Whelpley and Paul Fairport and their other locations in Rochester. “We’re proud to offer our patients such great care, and there’s something truly special about caring for entire families, from great grandparents to grandkids. That generational bond is a huge part of what ties Whelpley and Paul to Rochester.”

In addition to claiming the number one locally owned eye care practice spot, Whelpley and Paul was also voted the number one fastest growing practice in western New York. Representative of that growth is their addition of over twenty new staff members in 2022 — the most new hires compared to all other eye care practices in the region.

“I’m so happy that our work is being recognized,” said Dr. Morgan Roehm, another optometrist at Whelpley and Paul. “Beyond our storied history in New York and the high-quality services we provide, I think one area we really excel in is how we care for our employees. We’re all working towards the same goal, and we have a wonderful atmosphere where everyone’s needs are met. I’m so proud to be part of such a well-trusted team!”

Whelpley and Paul is open and taking appointments for new and existing patients at their Fairport location, as well as their other Rochester locations.

About Whelpley and Paul

Whelpley and Paul is home to a team of experienced, down-to-earth optometrists. Noted for their fully modernized eye care services and curated selection of high-end eyewear, the practice provides their patients with a comfortable and convenient experience, and has been doing so for nearly 100 years. For more information, visit Whelpley and Paul’s Fairport website.

