Particulate Matter Monitoring Market: Growing at a CAGR of 10.3%: Will Hit 1.20 Billion by 2030 : Says Emergen Research

Rapid technological advancement in air quality monitoring systems and growing awareness among people due to the rapid increase in air pollution

Particulate Matter Monitoring Market Size – USD 1.20 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.3%, Market Trends – Implementation of stringent air quality standards in various economies” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the most recent analysis by Emergen Research, the size of the global particulate matter monitoring market was USD 1.20 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a revenue CAGR of 10.3% during the projected period. Growing consumer demand for environmentally friendly air quality monitoring solutions is a key driver influencing market revenue growth. In many different economies, maintaining people's healthy lifestyles depends critically on air quality. For instance, haze is a yearly occurrence in Delhi, the capital city of India, from October to December. This is primarily linked to elements like vehicle pollution, building activity, and others.

In addition, Delhi's air pollution is greatly impacted by power plants that release dangerous particulate matter pollutants and fugitives both inside and outside of the city. Major market players also have profitable potential as a result of this. Setting up the baseline for air quality monitoring with the aid of particulate matter monitoring technologies is very beneficial. Market players are also spending money to enhance their products and services. This is yet another important element boosting market revenue growth. To maintain accurate accuracy and minimise equipment downtime, particulate matter monitoring solutions need to be regularly maintained, calibrated, and verified. Additionally, this ensures a rise in the density of high-quality local air.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

On 22 June 2022, Siemens Mobility Limited partnered with air quality experts EarthSense to provide the Zephyr air quality measurement system for traffic management applications. The Zephyr air quality sensor can measure and monitor end-to-end air quality in real time by fully integrating it with the traffic signal controller and traffic management system. Implementing plans based on accurate pollution data and current air quality levels will enable authorities to make significant and timely interventions with Siemens Mobility's Stratos traffic management system.

The outdoor monitoring segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Increasing air pollution in various economies is a key factor driving the segment’s revenue growth. Air pollution is a major cause that affects human health including heart attacks, asthma attacks, bronchitis, and others. In addition, air pollution can impair visibility and damage crops and the surface of treasured buildings and monuments.

The light scattering segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share over the forecast period. The increasing application of sensing technology in particulate matter monitoring systems is a major factor driving the segment’s revenue growth. In addition, significant investments in research & development activities are another key factor contributing to revenue growth of the segment.

Research Report on the Particulate Matter Monitoring Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the Particulate Matter Monitoring market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Particulate Matter Monitoring market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Particulate Matter Monitoring market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Particulate Matter Monitoring market and its key segments?

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Particulate Matter Monitoring market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global particulate matter monitoring market based on product type, technology, particle size, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Indoor Monitoring

Outdoor Monitoring

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Light Scattering

Beta-Attenuation

Gravimetric

Opacity

Particle Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

PM1

5

PM4

PM10

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Chemical & Petrochemical

Indoor & outdoor air monitoring

Healthcare

Regional Landscape section of the Particulate Matter Monitoring report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Particulate Matter Monitoring market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others. The report also discusses the initiatives taken by the key companies to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

AMETEK.Inc., Siemens, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Horiba, Ltd., Sick Ag, Aeroqual Limited, Spectris, Teledyne Technologies Inc, and Opsis AB

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8-year analysis of the Global Particulate Matter Monitoring Market

Critical understanding of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization feature, please get in touch with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.

