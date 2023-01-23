Microsoft’s Billion Dollar Investment in OpenAI Will Bring Cutting-Edge AI Technology to Drive Client Success
Mrkt360 embraces the future of AI: Microsoft's multibillion-dollar investment to enhance client's digital marketing strategies
We are eager to see how these technologies can be used to improve our client's online presence and digital marketing campaigns.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADá, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microsoft has announced a "multiyear, multibillion-dollar investment" in OpenAI, a San Francisco-based artificial intelligence startup. This is the third stage of a partnership between the two companies that began with Microsoft's $1 billion investment in 2019. The exact amount of the latest investment has not been disclosed.
— Eran Hurvitz, Mrkt360 CEO
OpenAI is the creator of ChatGPT, a free writing tool that has brought attention to new advances in AI. ChatGPT is part of a new generation of AI systems that can converse, generate readable text on demand, and even produce novel images and video scripts by analyzing a vast database of digital books and online writings. OpenAI launched the tool on November 30th, and it has been well-received by the public.
As a Toronto-based marketing and SEO agency that is a Microsoft partner, Mrkt360 is excited about the potential opportunities this investment in OpenAI presents for our clients.
"Microsoft and OpenAI's partnership will help drive the development of powerful and advanced AI technologies. We are eager to see how AI technologies can be used to improve our clients' online presence and digital marketing campaigns," said Mrkt360 CEO Eran Hurvitz.
One of the key benefits of this investment is that it will allow Microsoft to compete with other tech giants in the field of AI, like Google and Amazon. Google uses AI in its Maps product, and Amazon uses AI in various aspects of its business, from recommending products on the online commerce platform to the Alexa speaker many of us have in our living rooms.
Microsoft is looking to compete with Google by incorporating ChatGPT into Bing for more accurate and helpful search results. Bing currently only has a tiny fraction of the market share compared to Google. Still, Microsoft has many opportunities to add ChatGPT's technology to its current product offerings. The AI-powered tool could improve the Bing search engine, add value to Microsoft Office products, and become valuable on the Azure cloud platform.
As a Microsoft partner, Mrkt360 is well-positioned to take advantage of these opportunities and help our clients to improve their online presence and digital marketing efforts. We are excited to see how Microsoft can integrate the ChatGPT technology into the Bing search engine and how it can add value to Microsoft Office products and the Azure cloud platform.
In addition, Mrkt360 is also looking forward to working with OpenAI's other tools, such as DALL-E, which can generate new images based on what they've learned from vast forms of media. We believe these tools will be helpful for our clients in the e-commerce and retail sectors, as they can help improve product visualization and customer engagement.
OpenAI is also planning to change its chatbot and monetize it soon, possibly by releasing a premium version called ChatGPT Professional. The ChatGPT Professional version would have no unavailability windows, faster responses (no throttling) and allow for as many messages as needed. The pricing for the premium product has yet to be announced as the company is still figuring out the details. Mrkt360 sees this as an opportunity to improve the customer service experience for our clients by providing a more seamless and efficient way of communicating with customers and better streamlining written content generation.
Mrkt360 is excited about the potential opportunities this investment in OpenAI presents for our clients. We believe that this partnership between Microsoft and OpenAI will help drive the development of more powerful and advanced AI technologies. We are eager to see how to use these technologies to improve our client's online presence and digital marketing efforts.
MRKT360
MRKT360 INC.
+1 416-477-0587
email us here