InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Office for Cell Phone Users (MBQ-251)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to transform your cell phone into a complete work station," said an inventor, from Bronx, N.Y., "so I invented AWYNTASDREAM PORTABLE COMPUTER WORKSTATION. My all-in-one unit would contain everything you need when working at home or on-the-go."

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient portable office synced with a cell phone for people to use anywhere they go. In doing so, it ensures that all the necessary work supplies are readily accessible. It also increases comfort, convenience and support. The invention features a compact and ergonomic design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for cell phone users, workers, travelers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-MBQ-251, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Office for Cell Phone Users (MBQ-251)

