Overseas Schools Advisory Council Meeting, Thursday, January 26, 2023

The Overseas Schools Advisory Council of the Department of State will hold its winter meeting on Thursday, January 26, 2023. This meeting is open to the public for virtual participation only. The meeting will focus on the work and support the Overseas Schools Advisory Council provides to U.S.-sponsored overseas schools. Topics will include the Child Protection Project and the Social Emotional Learning Project. In addition, the Regional Education Officers will present on various activities and initiatives in U.S.-sponsored overseas schools.

Members of the public who wish to attend the meeting virtually should contact Mr. Mark E. Ulfers, Executive Secretary of the Overseas Advisory Council of the Department of State at (202) 261-8200, by January 25 to receive the virtual platform instructions. The public may take part in the discussion, time permitting and at the discretion of the chairperson.

For further information, please contact Joyce L Picado via email at PicadoJL@state.gov or by phone at 202-261-8203.