Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,701 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 342,119 in the last 365 days.

Overseas Schools Advisory Council Meeting, Thursday, January 26, 2023

The Overseas Schools Advisory Council of the Department of State will hold its winter meeting on Thursday, January 26, 2023.  This meeting is open to the public for virtual participation only.  The meeting will focus on the work and support the Overseas Schools Advisory Council provides to U.S.-sponsored overseas schools.  Topics will include the Child Protection Project and the Social Emotional Learning Project.  In addition, the Regional Education Officers will present on various activities and initiatives in U.S.-sponsored overseas schools.

Members of the public who wish to attend the meeting virtually should contact Mr. Mark E. Ulfers, Executive Secretary of the Overseas Advisory Council of the Department of State at (202) 261-8200, by January 25 to receive the virtual platform instructions.  The public may take part in the discussion, time permitting and at the discretion of the chairperson.

For further information, please contact Joyce L Picado via email at PicadoJL@state.gov or by phone at 202-261-8203.

You just read:

Overseas Schools Advisory Council Meeting, Thursday, January 26, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.