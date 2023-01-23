MDC assigns Drew Davis as conservation agent in Henry County

Body

Clinton, Mo. – Drew Davis is the newly assigned conservation agent for Henry County by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). Davis will patrol a county blessed with many outdoor recreation opportunities from uplands to Truman Lake. He joins other conservation agents and field staff that serve natural resources and outdoor recreation in the Kansas City region.

Davis recently graduated from 28 weeks of training in the MDC Conservation Agent Training Academy. He is trained for law enforcement, protecting Missouri’s fish and wildlife resources, and providing conservation outreach and education for the public.

A native of Carrollton, Mo., Davis grew up on a farm. His favorite activities have always been hunting, camping, fishing, and spending time in the woods. He became interested in becoming an agent after working with a conservation agent while he was in high school. Davis received a bachelor’s degree in Recreation and Park Management from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

Davis and his family have moved to Henry County. He is on the job there and says he’s enjoyed the county thus far and looks forward to serving the community for many years to come.

Davis can be reached by phone at 660-855-1621 or by email at Drew.Davis@mdc.mo.gov. Citizens can also anonymously report crimes against fish, wildlife, and other natural resources by contacting the Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-392-1111.