Advanced Ceramics Market to Exhibit 4.7% CAGR till 2028 | CeramTec GmbH, 3M Company, CoorsTek, Inc., Ortech

Increasing application of advanced ceramics in defence applications and rising demand for advanced ceramics owing to high-performance properties

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global advanced ceramics market size reached USD 9.91 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.7%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Major factors driving market revenue growth include rising demand for advanced ceramic for high-performance characteristics, as well as increased use of advanced ceramic in the defense industry. Increasing advancements in nanotechnology are expected to boost revenue growth of the market going ahead. The need for lighter armor material and engine parts, wherein lower weight of composite materials is essential, is increasing rapidly.

Various businesses are looking to develop more fuel-efficient aircraft. As a result, advanced ceramics components are expected to be used in the manufacture of new aircraft engines. Aircraft manufacturers are also focused on advanced ceramics as a replacement for traditional alloys and metals. Aside from the aerospace sector, defense equipment makers are focusing on lighter and high fracture durability armor materials for defense applications and vehicles.

However, higher cost of advanced ceramics than for alloys and metals and lower adoption rate of advanced ceramics for newer applications are factors expected to hamper growth of the global advanced ceramics market over the forecast period. Introduction of a certain advanced ceramic materials into newer applications is seen as a significant obstacle for market growth. The danger is mostly caused by a lack of customer awareness and trust in ceramic materials. Advanced ceramics are commonly considered good materials for high-end applications in the aerospace and defense sectors, but their use in low-cost applications, including component production in the electronics industry, is still being explored. Because of the high cost of such ceramics, many are unsuitable for these low-cost applications.

Top Companies Operating in the advanced ceramics Market and Profiled in the Report are:

CeramTec GmbH, 3M Company, CoorsTek, Inc., Morgan Advanced Materials plc, Kyocera Corporation, Saint-Gobain Ceramics & Plastics, Inc., Ceradyne, Inc., Ortech, Inc., COI Ceramics, Inc., and Materion Corp.

It further offers a comprehensive coverage of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and partnerships, among others. Key strategic alliances for product development and advancements is expected to add traction to market growth going ahead. The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key competitors of the market along with their growth strategies and business expansion plans.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Zirconate segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Zirconate is a key material because it has dielectric and ferroelectric characteristics, and increasing demand for zirconate in the electronics sector has been increasing steadily. Additionally, its capacity to withstand tensile strain as well as high electrical power makes it suitable for use in actuators, ultrasonic transducers, FRAM chips, and capacitors.

Catalyst support segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Advanced ceramics are utilized in this application because these resist corrosion in harsh chemical conditions, help decrease particle pollution, and have excellent purity properties. These also provide advantages like perfect dimensional tolerance and virtually eliminating hot spots.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for a larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period due to increasing population, rapid urbanization, technical advancements, including 5G and IoT, and supportive government policies.

Emergen Research has segmented the global advanced ceramics on the basis of product, material, application, end-use:

Product Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Ceramic Coatings

Monolithic

Ceramic Matrix Composites

Ceramic Filters

Others

Material Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Ferrite

Titanate

Alumina

Zirconate

Silicon Nitride

Silicon Carbide

Aluminum Nitride

Application Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Catalyst Support

Engine Parts

Bio Ceramics

Electrical Equipment

Wear Parts

Electronic Devices

Filters

Others

End-use Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Transportation

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Machinery

Medical

Environmental

Defense & Security

Chemical

Others

Regional Analysis:

According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into the key geographical regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further provides insight into the regions dominating the market and is expected to lead the market in the coming years. The report also discusses the growth rate and market size of each major region for the forecast period. It also covers production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, current and emerging trends, import/export, and the presence of key players in each region.

In-depth Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

