Masterbatch Market Size Expected to Reach USD 16.31 Billion by 2028 with CAGR of 4.8% | Emergen Research

Rising focus on improving fuel-efficiency of vehicles and increasing demand for packaging materials are key factors

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global masterbatch market size is expected to reach USD 16.31 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for masterbatch in production of wires for use across various end-use industries, rising focus on improving fuel-efficiency of vehicles, and increasing demand for packaging materials. Increasing concerns and initiatives to reduce air pollution and environmental impacts due to automotive emissions is driving a steady shift towards Electric Vehicles (EVs). This trend is also leading to incorporation of more lightweight and high-performance components in vehicles, especially in automotive wires, which in turn would require novel formulations and materials such as masterbatch. Color coding of wires is essential as it helps in diagnosing electrical problems in a circuit. Color masterbatches are widely used for rapid color dilution, prevent insulation surface irregularities, and manage color intensity in vital manufacturing processes with constantly increasing speed of production and reducing extruder length and thickness of insulation.

Additionally, encapsulation of chemical additives in masterbatch delivers various benefits such as protection from humidity, UV rays, and temperature during storage. The benefits offered by masterbatch considerably prolong additive shelf life, which in turn decreases material costs lost due to degradation.

The market is spread across several key geographical regions, and the report covers the regional analysis as well as the production, consumption, revenue, and market share in those regions for the forecast period of 2021-2028. The regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

How will this Report Benefit you?

An Emergen Research report of 250 pages features 194 tables, 189 charts, and graphics. Our new study is ideal for anyone who wants to learn about the global masterbatch market commercially and deeply, as well as to analyze the market segments in depth. With the help of our recent study, you can analyze the entire regional and global market for masterbatch. To increase market share, you must obtain financial analysis of the entire market and its segments. Our research suggests there are significant opportunities in this rapidly expanding market for energy storage technology. Look at how you might take advantage of these revenue-generating opportunities. Additionally, the research will help you develop growth strategies, strengthen competitor analysis, and improve business productivity by enabling you to make better strategic decisions.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In December 2019, PolyOne Corporation made an announcement about signing an agreement for acquisition of color and additive masterbatch business of Clariant.

Among the product type segments, additive segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in 2020. Additive masterbatch prevents degradation due to heat and offers protection from oxidation and UV rays. Also, it provides excellent resistance to fire and electricity.

Among the industry vertical segments, building & construction segment accounted for second-largest revenue share in 2020. Black masterbatches are commonly used inn deck railings, tubing, pipes, and fencing. Masterbatches prevents corrosion caused to building end-products due to chemicals and also improves wear and tear resistance.

Market in Europe accounted for significantly large revenue share in 2020, due to growth of construction and automotive industries. In addition, rising demand for plastic products in countries in the region in driving market revenue growth.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

LyondellBasell Industrial NV, Plastika Kritis SA, Avient Corporation, Tosaf Group, Ampacet Corporation, Cabot Corporation, Americhem Inc., Hubron International, PENN Color Inc., and Vanetti SPA.

Emergen Research has segmented the global masterbatch market on the basis of product type, polymer, industry vertical:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

White

Black

Color

Additive

Filler

Polymer Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Polypropylene

High-density Polyethylene

Low Density Polyethylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polystyrene

Polyurethane

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Building & Construction

Packaging

Automotive

Textile

Consumer Goods

Agriculture

Others

Key Coverage of the masterbatch Market:

Insightful information regarding the global masterbatch market

Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the masterbatch market

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations

The report provides a comprehensive analysis in an organized manner in the form of tables, graphs, charts, figures, and diagrams. The organized data paves the way for thorough examination and research of the current and future outlook of the market. The report further offers a thorough SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the masterbatch market.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available as per client requirements. Please connect with us to know more about the report, and our team will ensure you get the report tailored according to your needs.

