Space DC-DC Converter Market has witnessed a growth from USD 59.1 Million from 2020 to 2028 with a highest 8.1% CAGR

Increasing deployment of small satellites and increasing space DC-DC converter miniaturization are some key factors

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global space DC-DC converter market size reached USD 32.1 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.1%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some key factors driving global space DC-DC converter market revenue growth are increasing deployment of small satellites and increasing miniaturization of space DC-DC converters. Development of thick-film hybrid DC-DC converters is expected to boost revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

For space design applications, thick-film hybrid DC-DC converters provide unique size, weight, efficiency, and cost savings. Because these are available in various power levels, output voltage/current rates, built-in functional capabilities, and form factor combinations, these are suitable building block modules that match the commercial equivalents' brick design. With thorough design analyses and validation record-keeping, next-generation hybrid bricks provide design solutions with significant cost savings and decreased design time.

However, rising amount of space debris is expected to hamper growth of the global space DC-DC converter market over the forecast period due to limitations or restrictions related to launches. The number of particles with a diameter of 1 to 10 cm was estimated to be around 500,000 and particles bigger than 1 mm are estimated to be in the hundreds of millions. The volume of materials orbiting Earth had reached 8,000 metric tons as of January 2020.

Top players profiled in the report include STMicroelectronics N.V., Astronics Corporation, AJ's Power Source, Inc. (AJPS), Thales Group, Vicor Corporation, Airbus Group SE, Texas Instruments Incorporated, SynQor, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, and Renesas Electronics Corporation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global space DC-DC converter on the basis of platform, type, form factor, application, input voltage, output voltage, output power, and region:

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Launch Vehicles

Satellites

Interplanetary Spacecraft & Probes

Capsules & Cargos

Rovers & Spacecraft Landers

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Isolated

Non-Isolated

Form Factor Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Enclosed

Chassis Mount

Discrete

Brick

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Electric Power Subsystem

Attitude & Orbital Control System

Command & Data Handling System

Surface Mobility & Navigation Systems

Environmental Monitoring Systems

Power Conditioning Unit

Satellite Thermal Power Box

Others

Input Voltage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

<12V

12-40V

40-75V

>75V

Output Voltage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

3V

5V

12V

15V

24V

28V

Output Power Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

<20 W

20–40 W

40–100 W

>100 W

Regional Segmentation:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report further analyses the key factors that influence the growth of the top players of the market and their market share and global position. The report also covers market share, production value, gross margin analysis, import and export ratio, consumption and production patterns, SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. Furthermore, detailed regional segmentation is offered to understand the operations of the key market players, market segments, and overall market scenario.

Key Offerings of the Report:

Environmental monitoring systems segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to a rise in the number of low-earth-orbit satellites used for monitoring.

Rovers & spacecraft landers segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Rovers are terrestrial surface exploration equipment that are developed to move over the solid surface of a planet and other celestial objects. Certain rovers are developed as ground vehicles to transfer members of a human spaceflight team, while others are robots that are partially or completely autonomous.

Middle East & Africa is expected to register a significantly steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period. due to rising demand for navigational and communications satellites in countries in the region.

In February 2021, Dialog Semiconductor PLC was acquired by Renesas Electronics Corporation. Renesas' global leadership in delivering embedded solutions for industrial, and automotive markets is expanded through this acquisition. Renesas will also be able to expand its go-to-market activities and deliver seamless and borderless services to clients all around the world as a result of the acquisition.

