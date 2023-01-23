Newborn Screening Market Booming Worldwide with Industry Analysis, Upcoming Trend and Future Scope by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The technical advancements, government funding, and the growing panel of Newborn diseases are driving the market.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Newborn Screening Market is forecasted to reach USD 2.27 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Newborn screening tests in infants check for developmental, metabolic, and genetic abnormalities. Newborn screening includes more than 30 illnesses and conditions. Additionally, various governmental and non-profit agencies are primarily focusing on providing quality fetal and maternal care. Besides, the industry is expected to experience a boost in demand due to the involvement of federal bodies involved in coordinating awareness and quality control programs to imbibe confidence and low the number of deaths caused by negligence and non-screening. New treatments such as enzyme replacement therapy, hematopoietic stem cell transplant, gene therapy, and novel therapeutic drugs have allowed the inclusion of autoimmune disorders as possible candidates in NBS programs.

The advent of modern and innovative screening technologies, and subsequent drug approvals, is expected to have a positive effect on the Newborn screening industry. Also, the growing prevalence of congenital cardiac diseases and genetic disorders among New-borns is expected to propel the Newborn screening market. While the lack of parental awareness about neonatal screening, limited availability of qualified practitioners, and lack of accuracy in some of the tests are the key factors that can hinder the development of the Newborn screening market.

Leading companies profiled in the report are:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Trivitron Healthcare, Natus Medical Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., AB Sciex LLC, Covidien Plc, Masimo Corp., GE Healthcare, and Waters Corp., among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Based on the technology, electrophoresis generated a revenue of USD 0.15 billion in 2019 and is predicted to rise with a CAGR of 11.1% in the forecast period owing to the increasing demand and new detection techniques that assist in recognition of amino acids, carnitine conjugates, and other compounds.

The assay kits are expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.4% in the forecasted period, attributable to its wide variety of classes such as enzymatic assay kits, DNA assay kits, immunoassay kits, and others of which immunoassay is a process-oriented used in the screening.

The dry blood spot test application is the major contributor to the Newborn Screening Market. The dry blood spot test application of the North America region is the major shareholder of the market and held around 43.1% of the market in the year 2019.

North America dominated the market with a share of 34.7% in 2019 due to its adoption of cost-effective and innovative procedures.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Newborn Screening Market on the basis of Technology, Product, Application:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Tandem Mass Spectrometry

Pulse Oximetry

Enzyme Based Assay

DNA Assay

Electrophoresis

Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Instruments

Reagents

Assay Kits

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Dry Blood Spot Test

Critical Congenital Heart Disease (CCHD)

Hearing Screen

Others

Major Regions Covered in the newborn screening Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

A SWOT analysis is performed on the leading companies engaged in the newborn screening market to offer a better understanding of the strengths, opportunities, weaknesses, and threats of the leading companies. It also covers production and consumption rate, the volatility of prices and demands, market share, market size, global position, and market position of each player. The report also analyses key elements such as growth trends, concentration area, business expansion strategies, market reach, and other key features that offer companies insightful data to fortify their position in the newborn screening industry.

