QuisLex Announces Upcoming Events Schedule

Subject matter experts from QuisLex will share their knowledge in upcoming legal forums, company to sponsor key legal and financial industry events

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuisLex, a leading alternative legal services provider long recognized as a pioneer in the industry, announces its upcoming schedule of events. With continued investments in prominent industry organizations and key events, QuisLex reinforces its commitment to the industry at large and to supporting the education and networking opportunities of value to its clients and partners.



Upcoming events in which QuisLex will participate include:

15th Annual Law Department Operation Survey Live Roundtable – San Francisco – January 24, 2023

As an annual survey sponsor, QuisLex will participate in the roundtable event. Consero Corporate Legal Operations Virtual Forum – Pasadena, CA – February 5-7, 2023

Joe Polizzotto of QuisLex will moderate the panel “Best Practices in Outside Counsel Management: Selection, Engagement, Oversight, and Matter Closure.” SOLID West Summit on Legal Innovation and Disruption – San Francisco – February 15, 2023

QuisLex is a sponsor. SIFMA C&L Annual Seminar – San Diego – March 12-15, 2023

In addition to its sponsorship, experts from QuisLex will participate in two sessions: ABA 2023 Antitrust Spring Meeting – Washington, D.C. – March 29-30, 2023

QuisLex members will be in attendance.

For more information about QuisLex participation in these or other events, visit www.QuisLex.com.

About QuisLex

QuisLex is an award-winning legal services provider that specializes in managed document review, contract management, compliance services, legal spend management and legal operations consulting. Our full-time highly trained attorneys, process experts, legal technologists, statisticians and linguists work closely with our clients to reduce cost, mitigate risk and maximize efficiency. QuisLex is regularly acknowledged as a leader in the legal services industry and proud to be recognized by the Association of Corporate Counsel as an ACC Value Champion, Chambers and Partners as a Band 1 Alternative Legal Service Provider, the New York Law Journal as a Top Managed Document Review Services Provider and the IACCM as its Outstanding Service Provider for contract management solutions. QuisLex is nationally certified by the New York & New Jersey Minority Supplier Development Council as a minority business enterprise (MBE). To learn more, visit www.quislex.com.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Legal Marketing for QuisLex

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651.552.7753