Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,692 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 342,078 in the last 365 days.

New Liquidity Pool Launched on SushiSwap

/EIN News/ -- ZUG, Switzerland, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 03 2022 EnreachDAO launched a new liquidity pool on decentralized exchange SushiSwap, using ecosystem utility token NRCH (BEP-20) and composite ERC-4626 token ygNRCH.

Community members instantly provided ~19.8k NRCH and ~19k ygNRCH into this new “risk-free” pool and the current value of ygNRCH-NRCH pool on SushiSwap is hovering around ~$63,000.

Community builder @Coinsigliere_nm explained why this pool can be labelled as “risk-free”:

“Our ygNRCH token is derivative token that represents the amount of NRCH tokens staked on yaggr.app. So, NRCH and ygNRCH are basically the same tokens, and the price of both tokens will move in the same direction – comparable to ETH and stETH case. Therefore, the effect known as “impermanent loss”, where liquidity providers are losing their position value if the prices of provided assets are moving in the opposite directions, is non-existing in this pair.”

This liquidity pool will enable exit from staked position without unstaking and incentivize more trading activity across the whole ecosystem by creating arbitrage opportunities between redemption and market value of ygNRCH. The Enreach team is planning to list ygNRCH-NRCH LP as a new strategy on yaggr.app and incentivize Users to provide liquidity there and earn additional yield on top of the 0.25% of SushiSwap fees for LP-ing and 1% of transactional tax on NRCH.

NRCH token is now traded in three pairs: NRCH-WETH, NRCH-WBNB and ygNRCH-NRCH with combined liquidity of ~$820,000 across current pools.

image1.png

EnreachDAOs products enable holders of specific assets and market makers, to raise and deploy liquidity, whilst managing or hedging risk. EnreachDAO are developing smart contracts that bring real world assets and transactions onto the blockchain utilizing fungible and non-fungible technologies.

About EnreachDAO
On any given day, firms in the US are owed $3 Trillion in trade receivables. By combining tokenized receivables with its blockchain interoperable technologies, EnreachDAO will open up trade credit markets to greater efficiencies and transparency.

Media Enquiries
Mr S. Khan
info@apitrage.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/345ff3fe-99e5-45f9-bdbc-63502789aee9


Primary Logo

ygNRCH Graphic

NRCH token is available to be traded in three pairs: NRCH-WETH, NRCH-WBNB & ygNRCH-NRCH with a combined liquidity of ~$820,000 across current pools.

You just read:

New Liquidity Pool Launched on SushiSwap

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.