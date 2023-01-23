NVBDC was Named the Source on Veteran Businesses in “Crain’s Detroit Business 2022 Book of Lists”
We’re incredibly honored to be named the Source on Veteran Businesses in “Crain’s Detroit Business 2022 Book of Lists”, for the second year in a row.DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Collaboration, Respect, Accountability, Integrity & Innovation” are the key values of Crain’s Communication Company. With over 100 years of influential media properties, Crain’s Detroit is relied upon as a top business source of news, analysis, and information for decision-makers in the private and public sectors.
Business is dependent on several variables, but marketing is crucial to success. When named on one of their regional listings, you can be assured of Crains’ vision: “To produce stories, communities, and platforms that empower our audiences’ success.” The National Veterans Business Development Council (NVBDC) is a recognized source on the distinguished Crain’s Detroit Business List for ranked Veteran Owned Businesses in Detroit.
NVBDC was established to address the growing need to identify and certify both Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs) in the corporate marketplace. A primary goal for NVBDC is to bring SD/VOBs and Supplier Diversity Professionals together to establish business connections. Become a corporate NVBDC member and meet your Supplier Diversity goals with access to Certified SD/VOBs.
As the driving force behind implementing programs to help Veteran Business Owners access a $96 Billion market that did not exist before, NVBDC created its certification program, we are especially honored since so many of our Certified Veteran Owned Businesses are also on this list.
Celebrating its 10th year of providing access and opportunity for Veteran Owned Businesses to participate in this new market through our corporate partners, NVBDC’s value proposition for SD/VOBs is to provide certification that is recognized, accepted, and required by many Fortune 500 Corporations with supplier diversity programs. Once NVBDC Certification is achieved, the SD/VOBs can actively compete for supplier diversity spending opportunities with major NVBDC Member corporations.
As the source for Crain’s Detroit Business Largest Veteran Owned Businesses Lists, NVBDC continues to build on initiatives as the original Veteran business certifying authority to provide reliable revenue and management information to the business community.
Certify your Veteran Owned Business, and your company could also be named on the next Crain’s List.
https://www.crainsdetroit.com/businessdata/sf1104/the-book-2022
For more information on this opportunity with Tenneco, and learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB additional support is available. Please feel free to reach out to NVBDC by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
