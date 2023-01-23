JERREL E. WOLFE: HEARTFELT POETRIES
Jerrel E. Wolfe pens a book of poems that will surely touch the readers' hearts.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jerrel E. Wolfe’s "Poetic Perspectives" will take readers through Wolfe's personal experiences, love, and loss while shedding light on each page’s turn.
It is no wonder why all of the reviewers on Amazon rated Jerrel E. Wolfe's "Poetic Perspectives 5.0 out of 5 stars. One of the reviewers, Rosemary Stone, tells readers that this is not just a book but an emotional journey of reflection on life experiences and remembering history. "Although I'm almost halfway through the book, I have decided to begin reading the book over again from the beginning. This time examining how I feel about each piece and using it as a journal to express my feelings." she added.
Author Jerrel E. Wolfe is a graduate of a private Christian school in Geneva College, Pennsylvania, where he got his degree in Communications. With this, he became a radio and sports announcer. Wolfe also served the military in Frankfurt, Germany, with the American Forces Radio and Television Service. Today, author Wolfe devotes his time to his craft of artistic writing. He is a proud father of two children and an entrepreneur in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania.
Truly an inspiring book for those who seek a read that stirs up emotions. Know more about the author by visiting his website at www.jerrelwolfe.com or reach his agent at ray.evans@booksidepress.com.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other