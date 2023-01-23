Augusta Mutual Insurance Company Selects Betterview

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augusta Mutual Insurance Company, a Staunton-based mutual insurance company that has provided coverage to Virginians for over 150 years, today announced that they have selected insurtech company Betterview to improve their risk selection and provide them with better insight into real property condition.



Founded in 1870 as the East Augusta Mutual Fire Insurance Company, Augusta Mutual has established a reputation as a reliable provider of coverage for all Virginians. The company also places a strong emphasis on innovation, which led them to the Betterview Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform.

“The Betterview platform is exactly what we were looking for to improve our oversight on property condition,” says David Johnson, president and chief executive officer at Augusta Mutual. “We need to be able to analyze and manage risk for properties across the state – many of them in isolated rural areas. The Betterview combination of high-quality aerial imagery and computer vision insights allows us to do so without overly relying on in-person inspections. The platform will make our underwriting process easier, faster, and less expensive.”

Betterview, too, is excited about working with Augusta Mutual. “This is just another example of a great insurer becoming even stronger with the help of a property intelligence platform,” says Dave Tobias, co-founder and chief operating officer at Betterview. “The folks at Augusta are committed to doing everything they can to provide maximum value to their members. I am pleased that our platform can help them to further this mission, both by predicting and preventing losses and by reducing expenses.”

About Betterview: Betterview is the Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform that leading P&C insurance companies depend on to identify and mitigate risk, improve operational and inspection efficiency, and build a more transparent customer experience throughout the policy lifecycle. By empowering insurers to automate pricing, underwriting, and renewal while focusing strategic action on critical properties, Betterview is transforming the insurance industry from Repair and Replace to Predict and Prevent. For more information, please visit www.betterview.com

About August Mutual: Augusta Mutual Insurance Company, founded in 1870, is a Virginia Mutual Insurance Company offering and providing cost effective and competitive insurance products in Virginia. As a Mutual Insurance Company, Augusta Mutual is a membership-based company. Augusta Mutual has endeavored to identify core lines of insurance business. Virginia has a robust P&C insurance market and historically been a profitable state to underwrite insurance risks. Augusta Mutual continues to focus on proper risk selection as a realistic approach to maintaining a financially sound insurance company for the long term. www.augustamutual.com