New Timeless Devotional Uplifts Spirits
“Every Day With Jesus Devotional” is the Perfect Day-Starter for EveryoneTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many people wake up every morning with their minds filled with so much anxiety. Are you one of them? For busy professionals, we often feel pressured with work, burdened with plans, and mentally-drained with so many emails queued in our computers. Adding to that, we have personal problems, relationship issues, and a lot more to confront.
A new book intends to clear the minds, uplift the spirit, and strengthen the faith despite the many difficult situations we face every waking day.
The book entitled, “Every Day With Jesus Devotional: God Loves and Cares For You” hopes to turn things around for every person who is willing to let God take control of their lives every day.
The journal, written as a devotional book, carries tons of biblical and spiritual insights that have inspired and motivated so many individuals across the world, written by Shirley A. Howard.
One of its readers, Virginia Hall writes: "I love to start my day with my mind on the Lord. Reading this daily journal has helped me realize God's presence when you dive into His Word.” Hall continues that opening your heart and mind, letting God's Word guide and keep you will transform your life. “You can see a brighter future and forgiveness for your past. No way His word will leave you void,” she added.
Another reader, Erica Wade, states: “This journal helped me cope with everyday life. The daily scriptures and prayers inspired me to stay positive when I was going through difficult times.” She says that the poems were inspirational and refreshing. “I sensed God's presence. God's blessing is within this journal and you can feel every word as you read and meditate,” she continues.
Many readers have also recommended sharing the devotions with their children and co-workers.
Shirley Howard is an author and poet (Inspiration for Life's Journey), a clinical pastoral counselor, an experienced Bible teacher, and an ordained minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. She has a God-given passion to encourage people through prayer and through an inspirational study of the Holy Bible. She has taught numerous Bible classes, conducted workshops on prayer, and taught on various topics pertaining to spiritual growth and development for wholesome Christian living. She resides in Lorain, Ohio, with her husband, Gerald. To know more about Shirley Howard and her books, visit shirleyhowardbook.com for more information.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
