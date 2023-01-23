NYC firm, Universal Processing, collaborates with the SBA's CNPP program through USPAACC

Universal Processing aligns with the Small Business Administration's Community Navigator Pilot Program for struggling businesses

NEW YORK (PRWEB) January 23, 2023

Local New York City financial services firm, Universal Processing, is partnering with the Small Business Administration's (SBA) $100 million Community Navigator Pilot Program (CNPP). They were selected as a National Spoke of the US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation (USPAACC) to help Asian American business owners struggling to recover from COVID-19-related losses. And they want to let Asian American business owners know they should sign up for these free services!

The USPAACC is 1 of 8 National Hubs selected by the SBA to aid historically underserved business owners. "Small, diverse businesses are the linchpin of our national economy, and USPAACC is honored to be part of this Program that helps to reduce barriers to entry," said Susan Au Allen, National President and CEO of USPAACC. She continued, "This nationwide program aligns perfectly with USPAACC's mission of growing small Asian American businesses in the U.S. economy."

USPAACC employs the 5-Pillar Strategy for this vital initiative: Office Hours, Small Business Visits, Podcasts/Webinars, One-on-One Counseling, and In-Person Group Training. All the 14 USPAACC-led Spokes in California, Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, and Texas are following this strategy to reach out, counsel, train, advise, and develop Pan Asian American/AAPI small businesses hardest hit by the Pandemic and those who had never received the free services provided by the SBA and its network of resource partners across the country.

Universal Processing is conducting community outreach focused on helping underserved small businesses succeed and grow. "We understand the devastation that COVID-19 brought to small businesses," says CEO and founder, Saint Hung. Hung added, "It is our goal, through the CNPP, to bring disadvantaged business owners comprehensive and accessible services that can help their businesses recover and thrive."

"CNPP offers services including financial literacy education, loan and SBA grant application assistance contract help, digital marketing services, and industry-specific technology training," said Shirley Collins, Project Lead for the CNPP. Collins added, "Universal Processing is a great partner because of their expertise and history of providing these services to clients in the Asian American business community."

Universal Processing is currently holding webinars in English and Chinese to educate its clients about specific issues the CNPP may help them deal with. Their website has other CNPP counseling and training services available to the public. For more information and to sign up for CNPP services, visit https://www.uprocessing.com/community-navigator.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2023/1/prweb19126198.htm