EBSCO Information Services Opens Submissions for the 2023 EBSCO Solar Grant

$300,000 in Grants are Available for Libraries Worldwide.

IPSWICH, Mass. (PRWEB) January 23, 2023

Submissions are now open for the 2023 EBSCO Solar grant program from EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO). For the eighth consecutive year, EBSCO is accepting applications for grants that will fund solar installations at libraries around the world. As part of the 2023 EBSCO Solar initiative, EBSCO will be making a total of $300,000 in grants available.

The grants will help awarded libraries offset their library expenses by incorporating solar power. EBSCO introduced the EBSCO Solar grant program in 2016 as a demonstration of its longstanding commitment to solar energy. EBSCO has awarded libraries $1,850,000 in grants since the program began and 2023 will be the year the total awards granted exceeds $2,000,000.

John D. MacArthur Campus Library at Florida Atlantic University, Florida; Shirley M. Wright Memorial Library, Wisconsin; Lincoln Library, Vermont; and Alan Batey Library and Learning Commons at Camosun College, British Columbia, Canada, each received a 2022 EBSCO Solar Grant.

EBSCO Information Services President Tim Collins says EBSCO has benefited from adopting alternative energy sources, such as solar arrays, and wants to help libraries do the same. "Solar power is an efficient way to showcase the value of green technologies. Libraries are often the center of a campus or a community and by implementing solar, libraries can reduce energy costs while educating students and patrons on the many benefits of solar."

Learn more about EBSCO Solar including the timeline, where to submit questions, a link to the submission form and FAQs. Interested libraries are encouraged to submit questions by February 28. Submissions are due by April 21, and the winners will be announced in June 2023.

