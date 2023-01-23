Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,591 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 342,035 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Dispenser for Sanitizing/Protective Products (MBQ-224)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a system to provide gloves, shoe covers, masks as well as head covers and sanitizing solution for the hands and feet," said an inventor, from Brooklyn, N.Y., "so I invented the SANISTATION. My design would keep accurate count of the remaining inventory and it would provide added protection and peace of mind for users."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective means to protect users from germs associated with COVID-19, colds, the flu, and other infectious diseases. In doing so, it sanitizes the hands and feet while also dispensing gloves, shoe covers, and masks as well as head covers. As a result, it enhances safety and sanitation. The invention features a convenient design that is easy to use so it is ideal for schools, medical facilities, government buildings, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-MBQ-224, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-dispenser-for-sanitizingprotective-products-mbq-224-301722462.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Dispenser for Sanitizing/Protective Products (MBQ-224)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.